Lionesses legend Millie Bright launches special edition sports bra

The Millie Bright x MAAREE Empower Sports Bra features artwork inspired by Bright’s tattoos

The Millie Bright x MAAREE Empower Sports Bra features artwork inspired by Bright’s tattoos

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chelsea and England defender Millie Bright has created a limited-edition sports bra and wider collection in partnership with innovative sportswear company MAAREE.

The Millie Bright x MAAREE Empower Sports Bra features artwork inspired by Bright’s tattoos, with symbols of strength, identity and growth. Inscribed on its racerback is the phrase Dream Big, a personal motto of the Chelsea captain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The cobalt blue bra also has gold Millie Bright and MAAREE logos, celebrating Bright’s many sporting achievements which include winning the UEFA Women’s EURO in 2022 with the Lionesses, eight FA WSL titles and six Women’s FA Cups.

Bright joined MAAREE as an investor and ambassador at the start of 2025, after spending her career struggling with pain and discomfort caused by ill-fitting sports bras. After hearing about the brand, she contacted its founder Mari Thomas-Welland who worked with her to find her perfect fit.

he cobalt blue bra also has gold Millie Bright and MAAREE logos

Thomas-Welland, a sports bra engineer who was working at Loughborough University, set up MAAREE in 2018. Frustrated with issues she faced herself wearing sports bras and working with sports brands, she developed a bra with a unique Overband Technology, which stops upward movement.

Along with the bra, the range will also include a t-shirt and a cap, both in the same colours and style as the bra.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The range will be unveiled in person by Millie Bright at a special event at Style of our Own (SOOO) in London on Thursday 7 August.

Millie Bright said: “I designed this collection with MAAREE as not only are they the best brand, but we align on the same values and believe in the same things when it comes to women and sport.

“Dream Big is an important motto for me. To dream it, you have to see it and visibility in women’s sport is improving so much which is having a big impact. It shows women that things are possible, you can create or wear something that makes you feel powerful, brave and determined.

“This collection is really personal to me. It reflects what is important to me and has allowed me to achieve what I have so far in my career. I’m really proud of it and I can’t wait to showcase it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mari Thomas-Welland said: “We’re really pleased to bring this collection out with Millie. She is the perfect ambassador for us and represents just what our brand is about, which is supporting and empowering women.

“This has been an enjoyable, creative process and we wanted Millie to have a lot of input. This collection is for all women, we wanted to build the message around that and it has evolved in an authentic way.

“It’s been a really exciting year for us so far as a business, just as women’s sport is going from strength to strength. Launching a range in a really unique, women-focused venue such as SOOO is a special moment for us.”

MAAREE works with many athletes and teams, including England Netball shooter Eleanor Cardwell, FC Como and Sale Sharks. Tennis great Serena Williams has recently posted on Instagram wearing the MAAREE Solidarity and Battle bra.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SOOO London is an innovative new store built for fans of women’s sport and the people who play it. Home to predominantly women-led businesses, the store brings together bold, brilliant offerings designed for women in sports.

The Millie Bright x MAAREE Empower Sports Bra is priced at £59.00 and is available via www.maaree.com.

The Millie Bright x MAAREE t-shirt is £39.00, and the cap is £25.00.

For more information, please visit www.MAAREE.com.