Lionesses victory over Australia tainted by 'awful moment'

Sarina Wiegman admitted Michelle Agyemang's injury did not look good as her Euros star was stretchered off after just 18 minutes

Sarina Wiegman admitted she was "not positive" after seeing Michelle Agyemang go down late on in England’s friendly win against Australia at Pride Park.

While the Lionesses recorded a 3-0 victory against the 10-player Matildas, they saw Euros star Agyemang stretchered off the pitch just 18 minutes after coming on with what appeared to be a knee injury.

Though Wiegman is still waiting on a full assessment of the injury, she did not appear hopeful of a favourable prognosis for her starlet who was seen leaving the stadium on crutches.

“That was an awful moment,” she said. “It doesn’t look good. Of course, we don’t know yet because it still needs to be assessed. I’m not very positive about what I’ve seen.”

ACL [anterior cruciate ligament] was the word that no one wanted to mention but that was on everyone’s minds as the 19-year-old received lengthy treatment on the pitch.

It overshadowed proceedings in Derby, where a lively opening to the match was quickly dampened by the dismissal of Alanna Kennedy after just 18 minutes.

The London City Lionesses centre-back was sent off for bringing Alessia Russo down on the edge of the box, with the England striker having been clear through on goal.

“Of course the red is disappointing but those are the rules. When someone takes you down when you’re going to the ball then that’s a red card even in a friendly,” reflected Wiegman.

“If we’re playing in a qualifier then I don’t care [about there being a red card]. But with a friendly you want to play XI v XI because there are only so many chances you get to play.

“We tried to adapt to that straight away and force them back more. Of course, they drop even deeper so the spaces become very tight. That becomes another thing then.

“We had wanted to do a couple of things at the end but unfortunately we had some injuries.”

England did, however, manage to break down Australia's defensive efforts on three occasions, the first immediately after Kennedy received her marching orders.

Aggie Beever-Jones gave England the lead rifling home from the edge of the box after seeing her initial free-kick blocked by the wall.

While Lucy Bronze doubled the lead on her birthday just before half time and Georgia Stanway added further glamour with a penalty in second-half stoppage time, England were found lacking in the final third.

They struggled to make their numerical advantage count in the second half, and would not have done were it not for Stanway’s penalty with the last kick of the game.

“We created a lot of very good moments up to the final third and I hope that we use them to improve that. We can be better in our execution in the final third. That’s what we want to do,” said Wiegman.

“I’m happy with the result. 3-0 is a very good score. I think we started really well and we put on the pressure not only in possession but out of possession, too.

“The game changed when they went down to 10 and they changed a couple of things. We wanted to keep the pace in the game.”

And there were still plenty of positives to take from the game, including a player of the match display from debutant Lucia Kendall.

The 21-year-old Aston Villa youngster played the duration and looked lively in her midfield role, proving unlucky to not get on the scoresheet herself as she twice had headers impossibly blocked by the Matildas' defence.

It signalled promising signs for Wiegman as she builds towards World Cup qualification matches and looks to bed in more experience for a new crop of English talent.

“I wasn’t surprised [how well she did] because she’s done so well with Aston Villa so far this season,” said Wiegman.

“She came into our environment when we didn’t have many training sessions. But she developed her understanding of the game, building the game and communicating with players very quickly and very well but also keeps things very simple.

“I had hoped and did expect a little bit and I just wanted her to enjoy herself and I think that’s what she did.”