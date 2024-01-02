For runners looking to take on the ultimate race, here's our list of best UK marathons to enter in 2024

Best UK marathons to enter in 2024 including Richmond, Eryri and Leeds - full list of races

As we enter a new year, many runners will be inspired to get a marathon booked into the diary and ticked off the bucket list. Fortunately, there are a number of races taking place across the UK all year round so you won't have to rely on the luck of a ballot to get you to the starting line.

Whether you're a fitness fanatic looking to challenge your personal best, or a runner hoping to participate for the first time, most major UK cities will be hosting marathons throughout 2024 and now is the perfect time to take your pick.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here's our pick of the ten best UK marathons taking place in 2024 – listed below in date order.

UK marathons to enter in 2024

There are a number of UK marathons to enter in 2024 including flat and relatively crowd-free courses such as the Edinburgh Marathon to gruelling but jubilant races like the Marathon Eryri. Find our list of best UK marathons to enter below.

Great Welsh Marathon

When?: Sunday, March 17 2024

What?: Returning to Pembrey Country Park yet again, the Great Welsh Marathon is the first major major race this year and boasts beautiful scenary including gorgeous green space, woodland and a magnificent coastal route. Priced at £46-48, runners can enter now via the Great Welsh Marathon wesbite.

The Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon 2023

Brighton Marathon

When?: Sunday, April 7 2024

What?: Held in the iconic seaside city, Brighton Marathon takes place just two weeks before the coveted TCS London Marathon. While standard entry for the Brighton Marathon has sold out, runners can still secure a charity place by visiting Brighton Marathon's charity page.

Manchester Marathon

When?: Sunday, April 14 2024

Advertisement

Advertisement

What?: The Adidas Manchester Marathon is the UK's second largest marathon and attracts participants from all over the world. Currently, 90% of the entry places have been sold but you can register your interest via the Manchester Marathon website and be the first to know how and when the last 10% of entries will be made available.

Milton Keynes Marathon

When?: Monday, May 6 2024

What?: Taking place during the early May Bank Holiday weekend, the Milton Keynes Marathon is a multi-award-winning event that boast a tremendous scenic route through Buckinghamshire's largest town. Entry spaces are now open for applicants aged 18 and over and can be purchased for £54.00 - £56.00 via the MK Marathon website.

Images from the 2023 Brighton Marathon Weekend

Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon

When?: Sunday, May 12 2024

What?: Named in honour of the former Leeds Rhinos player diagnosed with motor neurone disease, the Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon takes runners through the northern city's scenic countryside and outer suburbs. With tickets ranging from £67-£90, you can book your place at the starting line now via the Run For All website.

Edinburgh Marathon

When?: Sunday, May 26 2024

What?: While the Edinburgh Marathon Festival welcomes runners of all abilities, the course is apt for participants challenging personal bests with great downhill sections and than other popular UK marathons. Standard entry for the Edinburgh Marathon costs £68 while there is no entry fee for runners representing a charity.

Find out more on the Edinburgh Marathon website.

New Forest Marathon

When?: Sunday, September 8 2024

Advertisement

Advertisement

What?: The Garmin New Forest Marathon is held in Brockenhurst, Hampshire and has tested runners with its multi-terrain course for more than 34 years. Entry spaces cost £65 and are available now via the New Forest Marathon website.

Richmond Marathon

When?: Sunday, September 15 2024

What?: Featuring a unique course which includes three famous bridges, a Royal Palace and one famous river, the Richmond Marathon is a stunning route and great for runners looking for a relaxed and straight-forward race. Participants can enter for £46.50 via the Run Fest website.

Runners in the Edinburgh marathon in May 2023

Yorkshire Marathon

When?: Sunday, October 20 2024

What?: Held in the beautiful city of York, the surprisingly flat and relaxed course is a great choice for new and seasoned runners. Entry space tickets range from £62-£90 and are up for grabs now via the Run For All website.

Marathon Eryri

When?: Saturday, October 26 2024

What?: Formerly known as the Snowdonia Marathon, this challenging course starts at the foot of the mountain and see's runners transverse slopes of the famous and often gorgeous landmark. The ballot has already closed for the Eryri Marathon but fear not, a second ballot draw will take place on January 31 for places that have not been claimed.