Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler says he “would have scored even more” if VAR existed during his career

By Dominic Whaler
Contributor
7 minutes ago
During an event hosted by Hisense to celebrate the global technology brand’s partnership with the FIFA Club World Cup 2025, Robbie Fowler admitted he thinks he would have scored even more if VAR existed when he played.

The Liverpool legend cited a game after returning to Liverpool for his second spell where he would have scored a hattrick if it wasn’t for three disallowed goals, two of which were incorrectly ruled out.

Hisense are the sponsor of VAR at the FIFA Club World Cup 2025, so when asked if he would have scored more or less if it existed during his career, he responded:

“I’m scoring more. When I resigned for Liverpool, I signed in January and scored six goals from February until the end of the season. But before I got my first goal in my second spell for Liverpool against Fulham, I actually scored three goals. One was a definite offside, but the other two should have counted – so I’m saying more, definitely.

Robbie Fowlerplaceholder image
Robbie Fowler

Robbie also admitted: “I love tap-ins. It sounds stupid but anyone on any given day can score from distance but I think if you’re continuously scoring goals from two, three or four yards I think that probably means you’re doing your job.”

“I was often called one of the most naturally talented players but it’s a bit of a bugbear of mine, because I worked hard at my game. I made it look natural because I had done so much work behind the scenes and maybe made it look easier.”

