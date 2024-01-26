Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Xabi Alonso is the bookmakers' favourite to become the next Liverpool manager following Jürgen Klopp's shock announcement earlier today (January 26). The German manager confirmed he will be leaving his position at the club this summer after an incredible nine-year spell at Anfield.

Klopp became the Reds boss having left Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund in 2015 and has led the club to Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup, Champions League, Community Shield and FIFA Club World Cup glory.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a video shared today, Klopp explained the news by admitting he 'is 'running out of energy' to continue managing the club. He said: "I will leave the club at the end of the season. I can understand that it's a shock for a lot of people when you hear it first time but obviously I can try and explain it. I love absolutely everything about this club, this city, our supporters, our team, the staff, everything.

"I am convinced this decision is the one I have to take. I am running out of energy. I'm absolutely fine now but I know that I cannot do the job again and again and again," he added. "After all the years we had together and all the time we spent together and the things we went through together, the respect grew and the love grew for you and the thing I owe you is the truth."

According to Oddschecker, Alonso has shot to the top of the list as the early favourite to replace Klopp. The former Merseyside midfielder is currently having a phenomenal debut season managing Bayer Leverkusen.

But who else looks likely to replace Jürgen Klopp as the next Liverpool manager? Here's the list of managers in the running, as per Oddschecker.

Liverpool Manager Odds

Advertisement

Advertisement

Alonso is currently the market favourite to replace Jürgen Klopp. Other names at the top of the betting to replace Klopp include Roberto De Zerbi (7/1), Julian Nagelsmann (14/1), Ange Postecoglu (22/1), and Luis Enrique (20/1).

Xabi Alonso - 6/5

Roberto De Zerbi - 7/1

Pep Lijnders - 10/1

Julin Nagelsmann - 14/1

Steven Gerrard - 20/1

Luis Enrique - 20/1

Ange Postecoglou - 22/1

Graham Potter - 33/1