Liverpool vs Sevilla player ratings including one surprising 10 out of 10

Liverpool manager Arne Slot looks on during the Pre-Season Friendly between Liverpool and Sevilla, at Anfield on August 11, 2024 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Barrington Coombs/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Jota, Diaz and Nyoni all found the net as Liverpool rounded off pre-season in style. Here are Dylan Sidhu’s player ratings after an impressive night for the Reds.

Starting XI: Alisson, Tsimikas, Van Dijk, Quansah, Alexander- Arnold, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Diaz, Jota, Salah

Alisson: 9/10- It was a quiet day for Liverpool’s number one, who kept a clean sheet for the hour that he spent on the field. The Brazilian’s feet were called into action more than his hands, with Liverpool opting to play out from the back throughout the game. Alisson’s full range of passing was on show, seen most notably when his long pass to Salah started the move which ended in Liverpool’s third goal.

Tsimikas: 8/10- Kostas Tsimikas has long played deputy to Andy Robertson, but his performance today will give Slot a tough decision to make selection wise for Liverpool’s first Premier League game away at Ipswitch on Saturday. Robertson wasn’t involved in this game, instead playing in the behind closed doors game vs Las Palmas later in the day as he continues to recover from injury. Tsimikas took full advantage of his opportunity. The full back was up and down the left flank, looking threatening going forward and stable defensively.

Van Dijk: 9/10- Liverpool’s captain had very little to do in the way of defending today, with Sevilla offering very little going forward, but everything he had to do he did so without breaking a sweat in the Anfield heat. His dominance in the air in both boxes coupled with his ability to move the ball quickly and efficiently to help break Sevilla’s block made for an easy day for the Dutchman.

Quansah: 7/10- It was a tough start to the game for Quansah, who was caught playing out from the back allowing Idumbo to run through on goal. Luckily for him, the shot was fired over the bar and Quansah quickly shrugged the mistake off and was back to himself. He came out well with the ball, driving forward into Sevilla’s half almost Joel Matip esc. He too has put his case forward to start next weekend.

Alexander Arnold: 9/10- Trent, like Van Dijk, Alisson, Mac Allister and Diaz, started the game despite it being his first taste of pre- season, and it wasn’t long before he found his passing range. It was an exhibition of all different kinds of passes, which included an assist for Jota’s goal, which put the reds one nil up. He also inverted into midfield at times, receiving the ball in the number 8 position as he was at the back end of last season, so it will be interesting to see if it’s something that Arne Slot will be asking Trent to do going forward.

Luis Diaz and Ryan Gravenberch of Liverpool showing his appreciation to the fans at the end of the pre-season friendly match between Liverpool and Sevilla at Anfield on August 11, 2024 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Gravenberch: 8/10- Ryan Gravenberch found it tough at times in his first season at Liverpool, but he looked at ease in the number 6 role today. He started in the position that many thought would be Endo’s if Liverpool are unable to sign a holding midfielder, and he looked comfortable in doing so. With the reliance on playing out from the back, Gravenberch was needed to collect the ball from the two center half’s, and he did so, spraying ball’s out almost like a quarter back. The other side of his game was on show as well, with him breaking up the play and stopping Sevilla counter attacks.

Mac Allister: 8/10- Despite it being his first game back since success in the Copa America, Alexis Mac Allister looked like one of the fittest and sharpest players on the pitch. His quality on the ball was what we have come to expect from the midfielder but it was his pressing and closing down which caught the eye. He won the midfield battle and came off with just over 15 minutes to go, and got some invaluable minutes in the tank ahead of the curtain raiser next weekend.

Szoboszlai: 8/10- Szoboszlai’s 8/10 performance rounds up a consistent display from the midfield three. Like usual, he was full of running and looked powerful on the ball, and got an assist to show for it through some unselfish play which saw him square the ball to Diaz, giving him an empty net. He’s a player whose life at Liverpool started off so well this time last year, arguably being Liverpool’s best player in the first few months of the season, and he’ll be hoping to make a similar start this campaign.

Luis Diaz of Liverpool celebrates after scoring the second goal during the pre-season friendly match between Liverpool and Sevilla at Anfield on August 11, 2024 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Diaz: 9/10- It was a blistering first half performance from Diaz, who came flying out the blocks, committing defenders time after time. He can’t be given a 10/10, simply because in trying to beat his man he lost the ball a lot in that opening half an hour, but his ability to continue attempting to take on his marker and take responsibility soon payed off. Approaching the 40th minute mark, he cut in, beat his man and smashed the ball into the far top corner. His second goal just before half time made it 3-0, but he was denied the opportunity of getting a hattrick, being taken off at the hour mark.

Jota: 9/10- Jota was preferred to Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo in the central striker role, and he opened the scoring with a world class volley on his weaker left foot. It wasn’t just the superb strike which made his performance so special though, with his link-up and hold up play bringing the two wide players into the game and causing the Sevilla defenders all sorts of problems. If before the game Slot hadn’t yet made a decision on who would be starting up front vs Ipswich, he will have now.

Salah: 8/10- Like he has done all pre-season, Salah looked sharp right from the start, banishing any speculation that he’s past his best or not the player that he once was. He was a threat right throughout the game, looking dangerous whenever he was on the ball and lightening quick on the counterattack. He didn’t get his goal, being denied by a great stop at the Kop end late on, but it wouldn’t surprise anyone if he continues his happy habit of scoring goals on the opening day of the season next week.

Substitutions:

Vitezslav Jaros (63rd minute): 8/10- The 17- year-old goalkeeper conceded minutes after coming onto the pitch, although there was not much he could do about a strike which nestled into the bottom corner of the net. He then steadied himself, showing ability and confidence beyond his years as he continued to take risks and play out from the back in a similar way to Alisson.

Treymaurice Nyoni (63rd minute): 10/10- Nyoni replaced Diaz on the left with half an hour to go and lit the game back on fire after a slow start to the second half. The highly rated teenager scored a brilliant half volley and was involved throughout his half an hour on the pitch, linking up well with Tsimikas on his side. He will be hoping to break into the team this season and performances like that will do him no harm.

Luca Stephenson (74th minute): 8/10- The right back, who spent last season on loan at Barrow, was energetic in the final 15 of this game, flying into challenges and getting forward looking to set up those ahead of him.

Joe Gomez (74th minute): 9/10- Gomez came on in the 74 th minute, playing in what will probably be the most comfortable 15 minutes he will have all season. After playing most of last season at either side as a full back, replacing Van Dijk at centre back today shows his versatility and how important he could prove to be if Liverpool are successful this year.

Stefan Bajcetic (74th minute): 7/10- With all the fuss around Liverpool’s need for another holding midfielder, it’s easy to forget just how good Bajcetic has been when needed for Liverpool. The teenager had a good cameo at the base of Liverpool’s midfield today and after a successful pre-season, he will be hoping to be a little luckier with injuries going forward and have a part to play.

Tyler Morton (82nd minute): 7/10- Morton got a runout towards the end of the game. The 21-year-old, who spent last season on loan at Hull, looked tidy when on the ball today playing a few progressive, forward passes.