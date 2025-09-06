Local Alexander Tordoff enjoyed an emotional debut at Defender Burghley

Defender Burghley Horse Trials / Peter Nixon

The 28-year-old from Leicester scored 41.7 on his 17-year-old gelding Cool Jack on his first day of competition.

An emotional Alexander Tordoff enjoyed a Defender Burghley debut to remember after calmly getting through the dressage phase.

It was an incredible nervous start for the rider, who noted that he has been attending the Stamford event as a fan for as long as he can remember, with Cool Jack not well accustomed to the dressage crowds.

But having got the difficult part out of the way, Tordoff admitted his relief in an tearful finish. A reflection of his pride in finally getting his Defender Burghley career off to a start.

"There is more relief than anything else after that," he said. "He's been eliminated in the dressage before and didn't go into the arena at Blenheim a few years ago just because he has such bad anxiety with everything.

"So when I went in there and there was quite a few people, I was more nervous to do the dressage than I will be for the cross-country.

"That's how hard he finds it. We're not at the front and it's honestly frustrating for me since I like to be competitive but it's our first time here so I'm learning."

"I've come here everyday of every year since I can remember. My parents are here and I'm just so happy.

"I have to try and keep him in once piece in there whilst also trying to take it all in. Burghley is just magical."

Cool Jack and Tordoff have been together for a while, but it has not been the easiest of journeys.

The gelding would often, and still is prone to, throw the eventer off if he's not feeling in character on the day.

The duo have worked hard to get to the 5* level and make their return to Burghley having previously competed in the pony club event when they were younger, in what it was brilliant full circle moment.

"Where he is stabled now it's by all of the knee high jumps that I was trying to throw myself over years ago," he said.

"He's not been back here since so it's so bizarre.

"I just wake up every morning and have to remind myself that I'm here."

From one difficult phase to another, Tordoff must not face the iconic Defender Burghley cross-country course.

A 31 gate, 6500m run designed by Derek di Grazia, is nothing short of a beast and will provide a host of questions for horse and rider to get round safely.

It's an exciting target for the Leicester eventer who hopes to complete and learn a handful of lessons for the future.

"The terrain here is just as much of a question as the jumps," he said.

"It's my first time so I'm just going to go out there and feel my way around and try and be as competitive as I can whilst also trying to build as much experience as possible for horses we can bring here in the future."

