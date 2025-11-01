Local man relishes opportunity to compete at pickleball English Nationals in Bolton

Paul Currie

Ian Hodgkinson enjoyed testing himself against the nation's best at the 2025 Knotty's English Nationals pickleball tournament

Worsley’s Ian Hodgkinson was delighted to test himself against the country’s best right on his doorstep at the 2025 Knotty’s English Nationals pickleball tournament at Bolton Arena.

Hodgkinson, who is a member of Trafford Pickleball Club, competed in the men’s doubles 60+ 4.0 category alongside Martin Bromley.

The pair had previously won gold in the 3.5 category last year, but stepping up a level presented a difficult challenge.

“I only started playing last year, and Martin asked me to play last year, and we won the 3.5 over 60s group last year, but this year we just failed to get out of our group,” Hodgkinson explained.

“I find that the general standard of player here has improved, it is a lot better than last year.

“It is nice to get such a big competition in Bolton, we can play different people from all over the country.

“There were even an American and an Australian in our group this time, who likely have dual citizenship.”

The fifth edition of the prestigious tournament broke records with over 1,300 players competing across four days and in 57 age and skill categories.

Thursday and Friday saw the over 50s in action in the mixed, men’s and women’s doubles, before the open age categories take centre stage at the Bolton Arena on Saturday and Sunday.

Pickleball developed as a backyard game in Washington, and is named after the pickle boat in rowing, which sees spare rowers from different teams form a crew.

The name reflects the sport, which has borrowed from other racket sports, as it is played on a badminton doubles-sized court and features playing styles seen in tennis and table tennis.

The game is played with a solid paddle and a perforated plastic ball, while players can only score points on their serve.

Rising in popularity in the US for the past few decades, interest has exploded across the world, with Pickleball England now boasting over 15,000 registered members.

Hodgkinson was introduced to the sport by his doubles partner Bromley, while maintaining his interest in tennis.

He added: “I play a lot of tennis and my men’s doubles partner Martin, he played a lot of pickleball before me at another club, Markland Hill and I just thought I would give it a go.

“It is a competitive game, you can have a good game, whatever standard you are playing at, you have a good competitive game.

“Trafford are a club in name, we play at George Carnell Leisure Centre, we’ve got about 60 people registered.

“We have sessions on in the week in the afternoons and are playing in the North West leagues.

“We started off in Division 3 and have been promoted into Division 2 so hopefully we can do better this year.”

Pickleball England had a record number of players at the 2025 Knotty’s English Nationals. The tournament took place from 30 October to 2 November at Bolton Arena. For more information: https://www.pickleballengland.org/