London Marathon 2023: Sifan Hassan and Kelvin Kiptum win, complete list of times

The 2023 London Marathon has taken place and runners from around the world have descended on the capital to battle it out for top spot

Sifan Hassan has won the 2023 London Women’s Marathon despite dealing with a hip injury. The Dutch Olympic track champion, 30, was also competing for the first time.

Kenya’s Kelvin Kiptum won the Men’s Marathon in impressive style and beat his compatriot Eliud Kipchoge’s course record. The 23-year-old was also only 16 seconds behind the world record.

Mo Farah finished in 9th place and was joined by fellow British runners Phil Sesemann and Chris Thompson in the top 10.

More than 47,000 people took part in the race and big crowds have lined the streets of London despite the fact it has been raining.

Women’s top 10

1. Sifan Hassan (NED) 2:18:34

2. Alemu Megertu (ETH) 2:18:37

3. Peres Jepchirchir (KEN) 2:18:38

4. Shelia Chepkirui (KEN) 2:18:51

5. Yalemzerf Yehualaw (ETH) 2:18:53

6. Judith Jeptum Korir (KEN) 2:20:41

7. Almaz Ayana (ETH) 2:20:44

8. Tadu Teshome (ETH) 2:21:31

9. Sofiia Yaremchuk (ITA) 2:24:02

10. Susanna Sullivan (USA) 2:24:27

The winner Hassan said: “This is just amazing. I will never forget this in my whole life. I had a problem with my hip which made me stop. But it started to feel a little bit better.

“It was just amazing. I never thought I would finish a marathon and here I am winning it! I enjoyed it so much. They said the marathon would hurt but I felt really good, even after 5km and 15km! When I saw the finish line, I thought, ‘Is that really it?’

“This year, the World Championships is in my mind. I wasn’t really thinking about the marathon. I thought I would have to cancel this run to focus on the Worlds in Budapest. But I am so happy.”

Men’s top 10

1. Kelvin Kiptum (KEN) 2:01:25

2. Geoffrey Kamworor (KEN) 2:04:23

3. Tamirat Tola (ETH) 2:04:59

4. Leul Gebresilase (ETH) 2:05:45

5. Seifu Tura (ETH) 2:06:38

6. Emile Cairess (GBR) 2:08:07

7. Brett Robinson (AUS) 2:10:19

8. Phil Sesemann (GBR) 2:10:23

9. Mo Farah (GBR) 2:10:28