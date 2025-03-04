London Mavericks announce new four-year partnership with Shawbrook Bank

Emma Thacker with students from Preston Manor High School | Ben and Jack Studio

This partnership extends Shawbrook Bank’s long-standing support of the Mavericks as they embark on an exciting new chapter as the London Mavericks.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Netball Super League club London Mavericks have announced a new four-year partnership with Shawbrook Bank this week, which will see the leading specialist bank become the club’s Lead Partner through to the 2028 season.

This partnership extends Shawbrook’s long-standing support of the Mavericks as they embark on an exciting new chapter as the London Mavericks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The partnership reaffirms Shawbrook’s commitment to both professional and grassroots netball, fostering growth and accessibility in the sport.

As part of this initiative, Shawbrook is launching the ‘Pass it On’ project in advance of the new season, a programme that will see London Mavericks’ players and staff, along with staff from Shawbrook, distribute 1,000 Flyhawk netballs across London, Middlesex and the East region over the next month.

These netballs will be delivered to schools and netball clubs that may otherwise struggle to access new equipment, helping to support and inspire the next generation of players.

Adding to the excitement, several students will find a prize ball in their allocation, winning their school netball team tickets to a London Mavericks game at the iconic OVO Arena Wembley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The winning teams will have the chance to watch the Mavericks take on Manchester Thunder on 15 June.

Kieran Crombie, CEO London Mavericks said: “We are thrilled to welcome Shawbrook Bank as the Lead Partner of the London Mavericks. Their commitment to long-term investment in women’s sport and passion for driving real change at both the grassroots and professional levels make them the perfect partner.

“As a purpose driven business, Shawbrook is supporting our efforts to change lives—creating pathways for women and girls to pursue their potential as professional athletes and role models. Together, we will break down barriers, inspiring future generations, and ensuring everyone has the opportunity to play, compete, and dream big.”

Shawbrook’s ‘best of both’ approach combines the deep expertise of its people with advanced digital, tech and data capabilities. The bank is proud of its innovative and agile culture, which drives consistently high employee engagement scores and makes Shawbrook an attractive destination for the best talent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the Netball Super League (NSL) 2025 season set to begin on 8th March with the new Netball Super Cup curtain raiser, Shawbrook is also set to launch ‘Fit for a Pro’, an exclusive content series designed to help grassroots players elevate their game by learning from the professionals.

The series will provide unique insights into London Mavericks’ training and match data analytics, sharing expertise from the Mavericks’ performance team to help aspiring players refine their skills. Fans will also get access to mic’d-up moments with first-team players, offering a behind-the-scenes look at elite training sessions and drills they can replicate at home.

Throughout the season, the Shawbrook Stats Centre will also provide matchday and training graphics highlighting key performance metrics, offering a deeper understanding of the physical and technical demands of the sport.

Neil Rudge, Chief Banking Officer at Shawbrook Bank said: “After supporting the club for the past four years we are delighted to renew our partnership of the new-look London Mavericks, deepening our investment to create even more opportunities for the next generation of athlete, both on and off the court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Much as we do at Shawbrook in terms of driving technological innovation to support both new and existing customers, we look forward to highlighting the positive evolution of professional women’s sport with our new “Fit for a Pro” series. This content series will provide valuable insights into the training and analytics behind elite performance, helping grass roots players understand what it takes to compete at the highest level, and brought to life through the eyes of the athletes and coaches themselves.

“Collaborating with the Mavericks team is something all of us at Shawbrook are energised by and, together, we look forward to showcasing their work ethic and commitment, the passion of their fans, and the many opportunities that exist to help grow the sport over the next four years.”

London Mavericks Wing Attack Suzie Liverseidge said: “London Mavericks and Shawbrook have shared a really strong partnership over the past few years, and it’s incredibly exciting to see that support continue as we enter this new professional era. The continuity of having such a respected brand invest in the club and its players, not only for this year but for the years to come, is incredibly valuable to us.”

Suzie Liversedige with students from Preston Manor High School | Ben and Jack Studio

Speaking about London Mavericks’ visit and the excitement of receiving a special ball drop this week, Deputy Head of P.E. at Preston Manor Upper School, Chané Ajewole, said: “Having London Mavericks come in has been really inspiring for students as they’ve been able to see how the professionals play. Just having this one session today will be the talk of the town for the rest of the week for our Year 11s. They really enjoyed it and that will filter down to other years in the school. When Achille pulled out the prize ball, the excitement was unbelievable. We can’t wait for our team to experience the Arena atmosphere at Wembley for Mavericks’ game against Manchester Thunder. I’m buzzing and the students are buzzing even more!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

London Mavericks’ Goal Shooter Emma Thacker added: “It was so much fun seeing the students’ reactions when they realised they’d won tickets to one of our games. We all remember where our love for netball started, and it’s fantastic that Shawbrook is not only supporting our NSL squad but also helping to inspire the next generation of players.”

Shawbrook joins an ever-growing family of London Mavericks partners. Additional partnership opportunities remain available for brands looking to be part of this exciting journey, leveraging the power of sport to create positive social impact and inspire the next generation of female athletes and leaders.

Specialist lending and savings bank, Shawbrook, is the ‘Lead Partner’ and ‘Principal Banking Partner’ of London Mavericks netball.