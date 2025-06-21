London Pulse book place in Netball Super League Grand Final

Hayley Bavin

London Pulse punched their ticket to the 2025 Netball Super League Grand Final with a thrilling 50-49 major semi-final victory over Loughborough Lightning.

Pulse fought back from an six-goal deficit in the fourth quarter to take victory in one of the most absorbing play-off contests the league has seen.

Olivia Tchine held her nerve in the circle for Pulse with a trio of decisive Soft & Gentle Super Shots in the final five minutes to turn the game on its head and send her side to the O2 on 6 July.

"It's amazing," said captain Zara Everitt. "That was such an up and down game but we ground it out and that shows the maturity and the determination of the team.

"We know [the Grand Final] is the big one. It is great to have the two other accolades, it really celebrates the success we have had throughout the season, but we really want that final trophy. We will put the hard work in over the next two weeks to try and get it."

Pulse edge Lightning in enthralling contest

Lightning were quickest out of the blocks, and quickly asserted a comfortable lead as Pulse struggled in front of the post in the early exchanges.

There were clearly nerves on both sides, with each producing some uncharacteristic errors early on but it was Lightning who pushed out to a five-goal lead.

Pulse scored just three goals in the opening 12 minutes, while Lightning took their chances to lead 11-3 and force a timeout from the hosts.

Sam Bird's side were much improved after the break, with replacement Gracie Smith making an immediate impact at centre.

Lightning continued to keep their scoreboard ticking however with the combination of Ella Clark and Samantha Wallace-Joseph making good use of the Soft & Gentle Super Shot.

It allowed the defending champions to push their lead back out to 12 at one stage, but Pulse once again rallied to reduce the gap to eight as the teams headed into half time.

The third quarter, as it so often does, proved pivotal in turning the game on its head as Pulse came roaring back into the contest.

Two quick turnovers from Zara Everitt helped Pulse quickly eat into Lightning’s lead, with the visitors calling their own timeout while five ahead.

Tchine continued to impress in the circle for Pulse and it was her Super Shots that pulled Pulse level, and then into the lead, towards the end of the third quarter.

Funmi Fadoju and Halimat Adio also stepped up to produce turnovers at key points for Pulse, but Vic Burgess' side refused to let the momentum completely turn and finished strongly to send the sides into the final quarter level at 35-35.

The decisive fourth quarter opened with the teams going goal for goal, before Lightning got their noses in front midway through the quarter to establish a two-goal lead.

The lead moved out to six after Berri Neil got a vital tip and then converted a Super Shot with four minutes left on the clock, before Wallace-Joseph added another as Lightning put the Grand Final within reach.

But Tchine responded with three back-to-back of her own to level the scores once more to set up a grandstand final two minutes.

A deflection from Everitt proved decisive, as Pulse turned the ball over and once more set Tchine up to convert a Super Shot, before adding another goal to make it a three-goal game.

Wallace-Joseph scored a Super Shot at the death but it was not enough to prevent Pulse taking victory and booking their place in the Grand Final on 6 July.

Thunder advance to Preliminary Final

Loughborough Lightning will face Manchester Thunder in the Preliminary Final after they defeated London Mavericks 79-49 in the minor semi-final at Belle Vue.

Thunder took control of the contest from the outset, running out to a 20-goal lead at half time before seeing out victory amidst seaering heat in Manchester.

Thunder continued to welcome back Paige Reed and Lois Pearson from injury, with the pair combining to good affect in the circle.

"It felt really good," said Pearson. "We knew it was going to be a tough game, after last week we knew they would come back fighting but pleased we got the win.

"I am very happy personally, I have only been back two games so it means I get another game.

"I am feeling good. I have had a lot of support from both Thunder and England and we are slowly building my minutes back up but it feels good to be back out there."

