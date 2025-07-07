London Pulse toast historic maiden Netball Super League title

Pulse claimed their first title as the youngest in the league | Ben Lumley

The team achieved the feat less than 10 years after they were formed

By James Reid, Sportsbeat

London Pulse needed just 60 minutes to claim their first Netball Super League title, but this was a victory six years in the making.

Pulse have steadily built from finishing bottom in their debut season, developing into play-off regulars under Sam Bird with a team built around a crop of exciting homegrown talent. A first Grand Final two years ago ended in tears, as perennial winners Loughborough Lightning fought back to take the title, but this time around it was Pulse’s turn to get over the line and add their name to the list of champions.

The capital side finished the regular season top of the table with just two defeats, though one of those came at the hands of Lightning who had put an end to Pulse’s past three play-off campaigns – including the 2023 Grand Final at Pulse’s own Copper Box Arena. This time a different part of the capital played host, the O2 Arena was the Super League’s biggest stage to date, with 9,326 fans in attendance to watch Pulse excise any demons from two years ago and earn an historic maiden title.

“There was no doubt we weren’t going to win today,” insisted Bird. “In the changing room, it was about if we do everything right we will win. It was down to use to lose it, rather than not win it. The belief right the way through the game was that we were going to win.”

Much of Pulse’s success has been built around a defence that embodies the club’s development and progress over the past few seasons. In Halimat Adio, Funmi Fadoju, and Zara Everitt, Pulse have three England internationals who have spent their formative years in pink and developed into one of the meanest units around.

Fadoju is widely recognised as one of the most exciting young players around, but she has the perfect foil in Adio and Everitt, while youngster Darcie Everitt made a big impact when replacing the injured Adio towards the end. Alongside wing attack Alicia Scholes and goal shooter Olivia Tchine, they comprise a quintet that have been through it all with Pulse.

“A shoutout to their loyalty,” added Bird. “We have invested in some players that have gone, that hurts me when that happens. I put so much into players that I recruit, and I want them to come on the journey with us, but that hasn’t always happened. The majority of these players have stuck it out; they have got over the losses and stayed loyal to the club. They have improved and they really deserve this win for that loyalty.

“We have just recruited talent, brought talent up through the pathway and you saw the proof of that [today], over five years of hard work.”

All five played in the 2023 Grand Final where they were beaten by an experienced Lightning side who went on to retain their title. Captain Zara Everitt insisted the ghosts of two years ago were no longer haunting her side, instead the experience they have gained in the two years since were put to good use at the O2.

“It’s the experiences that we have had; we always say we take the learnings from the losses and that is so true,” she said. “We had a final two years ago where we had a great start and then after half time they came back at us, so we knew today even though we felt we were in control we had to push on. There is so much experience and maturity.

“I think the fact we beat Loughborough in the semi really helped us put that to bed. We knew we had beaten them twice this season already. There is also a lot of new energy in the team, so any negativity some of us may have had from previous years has been wiped away by that fresh blood.”

There has been no better embodiment of that fresh blood than 16-year-old centre Gracie Smith, who only finished her GCSEs a couple of weeks ago. Smith once again made a notable impact from the bench after coming on at half time, while Darcie Everitt matched up mightily against experienced shooter Samantha Wallace-Joseph.

“We are fearless, if you are good enough you are going on and that showed with Gracie,” said Bird. “Our philosophy to trust talent is paying off. To win the league with the youngest team shows where we can go from here. My immediate thought was we are winning this next year. This is the foundation of the team.”

