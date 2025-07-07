London Pulse win first title with Netball Super League Grand Final victory

Pulse were playing in only their second Grand Final | Getty Images for England Netball

Loughborough Lightning were aiming for an historic third title but were stifled by London Pulse in a rematch of the 2023 Grand Final.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

By Milly McEvoy, Sportsbeat

London Pulse won their first Netball Super League title with a 53-45 victory over defending champions Loughborough Lightning in the 2025 Grand Final at the O2.

In front of a record NSL crowd, Pulse overturned an early Loughborough Lightning advantage to move into the ascendancy and never relinquished it. Lightning were always in reach but were so often stifled by a Pulse team that have spent several years of heartache building their connections.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pulse kept their composure to close out their second Grand Final, having lost their first against the same opponents, to become the seventh different team to be crowned Netball Super League champions. A frantic first quarter saw neither side able to establish a stranglehold on the game.

The tone was set as Halimat Adio put pressure on the Lightning attack, who sent the ball out with Adio celebrating wildly in the first minute of the game. The Pulse defence heaped pressure on their opponents, but the London side’s attack were not able to convert it into advantage, with both teams struggling to find their range early on.

The first Soft & Gentle Super Shot siren sounded with Nichole Breedt in the area, but she could not take the first opportunity. In the end, Olivia Tchine sunk one to see Pulse hold a four-goal lead at quarter-time with four points in a row. Lightning finally stopped Pulse’s steady flow with the lead at five and found rhythm with it to see an end to the frenetic nature of the Grand Final thus far.

However, the holders’ attacks were pushed further and further back by Pulse’s court-covering defence, with Adio and Funmi Fadoju eventually combining to turn the ball over. The arrival of Ella Clark for Berri Neil sparked life back into Loughborough with Clark sinking Super Shot after Super Shot to Pulse’s lead, which had grown to eight, reduced to just two at half-time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sam Bird, London Pulse’s head coach, made her first change of the match to begin the second half as Gracie Smith entered the fray to become the youngest Grand Final player in NSL history. A swirling ball into Tchine showed exactly why she was trusted with the pressure as London Pulse pushed the lead out to five points again.

Lightning were almost handed a way back in when the fearsome Adio was forced off the court with an injury but Darcie Everitt, sister of captain Zara, more than held her own on her Grand Final debut. However, Vic Burgess’ side saw two Super Shots bounce out to see their task stand at overhauling an eight-point advantage to retain their title.

The start of their chase began perfectly as they turned the ball over to cut the lead to five, but Pulse were always able to keep them at arm's length. The return of Adio added further confidence to Sam Bird’s side, who did not let up on their opposition.

It meant that as they scored the final goal of the game, they were able to smile and take it all in before pandemonium erupted inside the O2 as Pulse climbed to the summit, six years after they joined the league.

To keep up with the latest news, make sure to follow the @NetballSL on X, Instagram and TikTok, Netball Super League on Facebook and LinkedIn, and subscribe to our newsletter.