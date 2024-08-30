Lora Fachie finishes in familiar fourth ahead of her favoured event

ParalympicsGB/imagecomms

Fachie finished with her fourth fourth at the Paralympics before she aims for gold later in the velodrome.

Lora Fachie was back in familiar territory after finishing fourth in the women's B 1000m time trial in Paris.

It marked an ironic fourth fourth place of the cyclist's track career at the Paralympics, with three of them coming in the same event at London 2012, Tokyo 2020 and now Paris 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fellow Brit Lizzi Jordan took the title on debut in the French capital whilst Sophie Unwin clinched third in what was a celebration of British tandem success.

Fachie, 35, has stepped on the Paralympic podium many a time herself, with individual pursuit victory at both Rio and Tokyo alongside pilot and close friend Corrine Hall, and noted that the time trial is always a warm up for her favoured event.

And with the pursuit action getting underway on Sunday, Fachie is excited to get going in the event she has dreams of becoming a three-time Paralympic champion in.

“I always finish fourth at the Paralympics, it’s my third time finishing fourth in the velodrome," said Fachie, who is part of Aldi’s Nearest and Dearest programme in partnership with Team GB, helping to maximise support and minimise potential distractions for athletes so that they can focus on their performance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The kilo isn’t my event; we’ll be focusing on the pursuit on Sunday which is my main event.

"It was a good leg opener, it was good to experience this amazing crowd, get out there, run through the system and check we’re all good."

“I’ve been doing this a while now and I love seeing fresh people come through and pushing.

"It’s great to see three British cyclists in the top four, it shows we’re doing something right. It’s exciting to see what the new athletes are going to go on to do, I can’t wait to see what happens on Sunday."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fachie has seen a lot of change since she won pursuit gold in Tokyo, giving birth to son Fraser in November 2022.

And with every pregnancy journey providing a different story, the cyclist admitted that she has seen a change in her speed since giving birth and is excited to see what she can do on Sunday as she chases once more in the women's pursuit B.

“Since I’ve come back from having Fraser [her son], I’ve really struggled for my peak speed, so I don’t know what I’m going to be capable of on Sunday," she said.

"I hope I’ll be there or thereabouts, but the two other British bikes have been really pushing so we as a three could do something really special between us and I’m just grateful to be a part of that.”

Aldi are proud Official Partners of Team GB & ParalympicsGB, supporting all athletes through to Paris 2024.