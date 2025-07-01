Lost momentum pivotal in defeat for Fran Jones at Wimbledon

REUTERS via Beat Media Group subscripiton

Fran Jones admitted a swing in momentum proved pivotal in her first-round defeat at Wimbledon.

The 24-year-old raced to the take the first set 6-1 over Ukraine’s Yuliia Starodubtseva but was unable to close out victory, eventually succumbing 6-3 6-1 to exit at the first opportunity.

And the Oxenhope native lamented her inability to wrest back control of a contest that felt there for the taking at one stage.

“I played a really good set and a half, and then I think momentum switched,” said Jones. “She got the better of me there.

“We've seen a lot recently in tennis, the momentum shifts are just stronger than ever. They kind of jolt you more than you may have seen in previous years because of how the game has developed.

“I think just unfortunately I didn't manage to find that bit of rhythm again after that.

“I am really deflated to be honest. There’s not much else I can say.”

Jones arrived in Wimbledon off a strong clay swing as well as some encouraging results on grass, including victory over then world No.70 Greet Minnen at Eastbourne the week prior to Wimbledon.

But Jones insisted she is a threat on whatever court she plays on ahead of the upcoming American hard court swing.

“I get asked this a lot. My response is still the same. I've got earned points on every surface,” she added.

“I started the year with doing well on hard court. Won a couple of good matches this year on grass.

“Obviously today was a bit of a lost opportunity for me, but I don't think surface has got anything to do with it.”

Jones was part of a trio of Brits to depart the women’s singles on Tuesday, with Jodie Burrage and Heather Watson also tasting defeat.

Watson was also a set up in her contest against 23rd seed Clara Tauson but followed Jones in fatally letting her opponent back into the contest.

“The first words that came out of my mouth when I saw my coaches were I let that slip through my fingers,” said Watson. “I needed to be on it that second set, and the first game especially.

“With how I've been playing and how much experience I have under my belt now, I felt like this match was really mine, and I really believed it was, but some days you just don't play your best.”

