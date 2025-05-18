Loughborough Lightning join London Pulse at Netball Super League summit

Hayley Bavin

Loughborough Lightning delivered a statement victory over London Pulse to move level on points at the top of the Netball Super League.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Loughborough Lightning delivered a statement victory over London Pulse to move level on points at the top of the Netball Super League.

Lightning beat Pulse 58-53 at the Copper Box to inflict just a second defeat of the season on Sam Bird’s side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elsewhere, Manchester Thunder kept up the pressure on the top two with victory over Birmingham Panthers, while London Mavericks and Nottingham Forest maintained their top four chases with wins on the road.

Lightning join Pulse at the summit

Loughborough Lightning downed London Pulse 58-53 to join their opponents at the top of the Netball Super League.

Lightning shot out to a 19-10 lead at the end of the first quarter, as Pulse struggled to unlock the imperious Lightning defence led by Shadine van der Merwe.

Pulse began to win more ball in the second quarter but struggled to convert possession and were unable to eat into the nine-goal deficit before half time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lightning then took control of the contest in the third quarter but Pulse roared back in the final 15 minutes, however the hosts were not able to quite get level with their top four rivals and prevent a second defeat of the season.

Kissimmee Player of the Match Berri Neil excelled against her former side, while the defensive unit of Van der Merwe, Alice Harvey and Beth Cobden successfully shut down the supply to Olivia Tchine, who shot at 97% for Pulse.

Thunder get past Panthers

Manchester Thunder beat Birmingham Panthers 67-61 as netball returned to the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool.

Thunder were hosting a game on Merseyside for the first time, and marked netball’s return to the city following the 2019 Netball World Cup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thunder took an early lead but Panthers always kept in touch and edged the third quarter 21-20 to trail by five heading into the final quarter.

Panthers then closed the gap to just two with a fast start to the last 15 minutes but Thunder were able to regain control and see out an important victory in their bid for the top four.

Thunder remain third in the Netball Super League table with a six-point gap to fifth-placed Nottingham Forest ahead of the final four matches.

Mavericks take it in extra time

London Mavericks won in extra-time for the second time this season with a 71-66 victory over NIC Leeds Rhinos.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mavericks went the distance with LexisNexis Cardiff Dragons in Round 8, and were once again forced to play an extra 15 minutes after the sides were tied 59-59 after an hour in Yorkshire.

It was representative of a back-and-forth battle that saw the lead regularly change hands.

Mavericks pulled out to a nine-goal lead in the third quarter, but that was reeled in just before quarter time and a thrilling final 15 minutes could not separate the sides.

Mavericks pulled ahead, in part thanks to some impressive Soft & Gentle Super Shots from Emma Thacker, while circle teammate Emily Andrew excelled with a 92% shooting rate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the other end, Razia Quashie stood out with eight gains and three intercepts while Cassie Howard continued her fine season for Rhinos with four intercepts and six gains.

Victory maintains Mavericks’ place in the top four, three points ahead of Nottingham Forest, with the sides set to meet next week in Round 11.

Forest back to victory

Nottingham Forest returned to winning ways with a 77-53 win away at LexisNexis Cardiff Dragons.

Forest tasted defeat to Manchester Thunder last week to dent their top-four hopes, but Chelsea Pitman’s side roared back with a comprehensive victory in Cardiff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Goal shooter Rolene Streutker continued her stellar season in the circle with another Kissimee Player of the Match award courtesy of her 29 goals and 13 Soft & Gentle Super Shots.

Forest established an early lead to take a 23-14 lead into the first quarter break and that advantage had stretched to 43-29 at half time.

The defensive partnership of Tash Pavelin and Jayda Pechova continued to shine, with the duo each producing five deflections and three and four gains respectively.Dragons looked to drag their way back into the contest, with Georgia Rowe leading the scoring for the home side, but they were unable to prevent defeat.