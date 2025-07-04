Loughborough Lightning are in their fifth Grand Final in a row with Burgess having coached in four of them | Ben Lumley

Loughborough Lightning are aiming for a historic third Netball Super League title in a row

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

By Milly McEvoy, Sportsbeat

Loughborough Lightning head coach Vic Burgess has warned London Pulse 'don’t expect the same game plan' as the two sides prepare for battle in the 2025 Netball Super League Grand Final.

The two teams are facing each other for a fourth time this season on Sunday, with London Pulse holding the advantage at two wins to one. Lightning were blown away in their first meeting of the season but responded with an away victory later in the campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

London Pulse then triumphed in the major semi-final to book a straight passage to the Grand Final, while Loughborough had to beat Manchester Thunder in the preliminary final last Sunday. Now, the two will meet at the iconic O2 in London, the first time netball has been hosted at the venue, for the fourth and most important meeting.

“This will be the fourth time we have played Pulse, and across those three previous times we have learnt a lot about them,” Burgess said. “We know that we need to make sure we execute our game plan well and consistently to get across the line and that is a key focus for us, but that doesn’t mean to say that the game plan is the same.

“It is about having lots of things in our locker so that should we want or need to use them and need to adapt, then we can execute anything that we can to counteract them. It is key to have structures to be able to apply them and see if they can impact the game.”

Burgess took over coaching Loughborough Lightning in 2022, a year after they won their first NSL title. She has now guided them to back-to-back trophies as well as their fifth straight final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It means that history beckons for either side, with London Pulse aiming for a first title and Lightning going for a third in a row, something that has never been done before.

At the core of Lightning’s title defence have been several long-serving players, with the addition of exciting talent in both ends. Berri Neil joined from Sunday’s opponents Pulse, while Shadine van der Merwe has Grand Final experience with Thunder last year.

The big name signing for the team in purple was Samantha Wallace-Joseph, who returns to the NSL having won two Suncorp Super Netball titles in Australia. It all adds up to a team big on title-winning know-how, which is currently eluding Pulse.

Burgess added: “We’ve got some experienced players in our roster, but we’ve also got some new players and younger players who haven’t been in a final before. These players are so driven, driven to succeed, but also driven to be better every single time they are out there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We approach every single game and training session with a positive, moving forward mindset. I think for us that has been key this season. Off the back of two intense weeks trying to put ourselves in this position, I know that experience that we have got is going to massively support the whole squad in getting across the line.

“We know how to win, the players do a really good job of stepping up in those crunch moments when winning is important and getting across the line. I have no doubt that everybody will be focussed for it and ready for it and I am looking forward to seeing how it plays out on Sunday.”

The NSL Grand Final will be held at The O2 on 6 July for the first time ever. Get your tickets to experience live elite netball!