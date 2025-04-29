Love caps stellar year with national tennis award

Getty Images for LTA

Tennis star Marjory Love was left in disbelief after she capped a stellar year by winning the Senior Female Player Award at the prestigious LTA Tennis Awards, presented by Lexus.

The 75-year-old from Renfrewshire claimed the accolade at the tenth anniversary of the awards which were held at the National Tennis Centre in Roehampton.

Love soared to the top of the rankings as she won World Championship gold in the singles to finish 2024 as world number one in the 75 and over age group.

She also represented Great Britain in the World team event, where she claimed another gold medal.

“I’m very honoured to get this award, it’s just overwhelming. To be in such elite company tonight is just amazing,” said Love, who was presented with her award by Paralympian Louise Hunt-Skelley.

“Winning the World team event was just amazing. We had a great team and everyone just performed so well which was very exciting.

“To manage to win the individual, I’ve played in the tournaments for a long time, it was just amazing. It’s just been an overwhelming time, to be honest. I couldn’t quite believe it.”

The annual LTA Tennis Awards, presented by Lexus, highlight and celebrate the incredible achievements and contributions of people in tennis across Britain.

First launched in 2015 with the help of former LTA president Cathie Sabin OBE, they recognise the vital work of volunteers, coaches, officials, and players dedicating their precious time and energy to the continual development and growth of the sport.

Over the past ten years, the awards have illustrated the depth of service and talent within the tennis community and serve as an inspiration to others to get involved in the game.

The winners, selected from more than 2,000 nominations across 25 different categories, have all been acknowledged for their outstanding contribution to tennis in 2024.

As well as finishing the year as world number one in singles, Love nearly repeated the feat in the doubles as she finished 2024 as world number two to continue a strong history of Scottish tennis prestige.

LTA President Sandi Procter said: “The ceremony is a celebration of the people that make our sport so special.

“I have always been passionate about grassroots, and the LTA awards are our way of highlighting the extraordinary contribution of individuals and venues across Britain.

“The dedication of all the winners, and runners-up too, is unbelievable. I am always impressed by the selfless sacrifice of all the volunteers, officials and coaches.

“We want to keep attracting new players and fans to the sport. Supporters play a crucial role in inspiring people to pick up a racket, no matter their age, skill level, background, or where they come from.’’

To find out more information about the LTA Tennis Awards, presented by Lexus or for information on how to play, coach, volunteer or officiate in tennis, head to: The Official Home of Tennis For Britain | LTA