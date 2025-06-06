LTA announces commitment to equal prize money by 2029

The Eastbourne Open returns this month

The HSBC Championships will be the highest paying WTA 500 event, of its draw size, in the world this year.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The LTA have announced a significant uplift in women’s prize money levels for 2025 and a commitment to equalising prize money at its men’s and women’s events at the HSBC Championships and the Lexus Eastbourne Open, no later than 2029.

For the first time this year, all the LTA’s grass court events will feature both men and women’s tennis as part of a commitment to give British fans the opportunity to watch the best players, men and women, on home soil and bring women’s tennis to a larger audience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The HSBC Championship at Queen’s Club will stage a women’s WTA 500 and a men’s ATP 500 event, whilst the Lexus Eastbourne Open will stage a women’s WTA 250 and a men’s ATP 250, both tour events of the same level.

This year, the events will be providing not just the same experience for fans and players, but a move to true equal prize money over time for the players involved.

There are currently material differences between the prize money levels on the women’s WTA and men’s ATP tours. Whilst the minimum prize money levels are set by the tours themselves, the LTA, with the full support of the WTA, has chosen to significantly uplift the WTA prize money at Queen’s and Eastbourne in 2025 and will fully close the gap between WTA and ATP prize money at these events no later than 2029.

This year the WTA 500 prize money at the HSBC Championships will rise to a record $1.415m. The HSBC Championships will be the highest paying WTA 500 event, of its draw size, in the world this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The WTA 250 prize money at the Lexus Eastbourne International will rise to $389,000 – making this the highest paying WTA 250 event anywhere on the tour.

Scott Lloyd, LTA Chief Executive said: “We are making significant increases this year to the women’s prize money at Queens and Eastbourne and want to achieve equal prize money as soon as possible.

“The LTA is committed to growing women’s tennis, both at professional and grass-roots level and this move is an important part of that commitment. This year fans will be able to enjoy both men’s and women’s tennis on the biggest stages that we can offer and we want to develop the tournaments so that the women’s events deliver a path to profitability and greater visibility for the sport.

“We aspire to play a leading part in the growth and development of women’s tennis globally, and we’ll continue to explore new ways in which we can do this.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Portia Archer, WTA CEO said: “We fully support the LTA’s initiatives to increase the women’s prize pot at its events, with a goal of achieving parity in the longer term. WTA athletes deliver consistently engaging and powerful games on court to entertain courtside fans and worldwide audiences.

“This move sends a powerful message that the women’s game is valued and will inspire new generations of girls picking up racquets to know their endeavours will be recognised.”