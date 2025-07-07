Lucie Moioli takes lots of positives from France U20 Summer Series loss

Italy in action against France during the 2025 Six Nations Women’s Summer Series | 6Nations Rugby official photo

Italy defended stoically for much of the game but ultimately couldn’t stop France running in eight tries - with Elina Folituu helping herself to a hat-trick in the process – to claim the spoils at the Centre for Sporting Excellence in Ystrad Mynach, Caerphilly.

By Phil Campbell

Lucie Moioli insists Italy will take a lot of positives from their 46-5 defeat to France into their second match of the 2025 Six Nations Women’s Summer Series against England.

In the few trips to the French 22 that Italy had, they were able to register a try of their own through prop Alice Antonazzo in the second half and Moioli hopes her side can build on the performance they put in after the break.

“I can tell you the second half was a lot better than the first half,” she said. “Our captain [Elena Errichiello] said that to us. She said that we knew it was going to be a hard game. We were quite happy with what we did, but we know now what to work on and how to prepare for the next game against England.”

France imposed themselves from the off and despite the best efforts of Italy’s defence, they benefitted time and again from their physicality, as well as their skill, with Folituu’s treble – all scored off the back of rolling mauls – highlighting that fact.

Moioli explained her side expected France to take the game to them and was proud of their rearguard effort throughout the 80 minutes.

“We were mentally prepared, we knew there would be a lot of defence going on,” she continued. “There was good defence from our centres and our forwards were really going hard. I’m really proud of what we did.

“It was a big mindset game in the second half, and we were really tired because France is a big opponent.

“We tried to keep our defence up the best that we could, whilst also staying fierce and trying to push through.”

And despite the one-sided nature of the result, Moioli was pleased with the togetherness her team demonstrated and the fact they kept fighting until the end.

Shed added: “We were very united, even after the French scored, we were always all together and trying to keep each other focussed and we pushed through together as a team.”

“I think we can play very well against England, and we can take all the positive things that we did against France and make more of them in the next game. I hope for better next time.”

