Lucky Girl Syndrome? Sports Psych Expert Breaks Down the TikTok Manifestation Everyone’s Talking About

Lucky Charm

Believing in your own luck can work, but it’s not magic. Here’s what science actually says.

In early 2023, TikTok exploded with a bold new mindset trend: “Lucky Girl Syndrome.” The idea is that simply believing good things will happen is enough to make them happen.

The trend quickly gained momentum, with videos tagged under #LuckyGirlSyndrome racking up over 700 million views worldwide, to date. Variations followed: “delulu is the solulu” (delusion is the solution), “expect miracles,” and “main character energy”. These all reinforce the same message: positive thinking can shape your reality.

The belief in manifestation, fueled by confidence, mantras, and self-visualization, is seeping into performance culture. From amateur runners to competitive athletes, people are starting to swap traditional goal-setting for mindset-based rituals that promise results without the grind. What began as a viral trend is now being treated, in some circles, as a legitimate performance tool.

SpinBlitz unpacks whether this mindset shift is rooted in science, or simply skating on good vibes.

The Rise of Manifestation Culture in Sports

Though manifestation has roots in New Age thinking and self-help literature, TikTok has given it a performance spin.

Common Manifestation Behaviors in Sports Culture

Pre-game affirmations: Repeating phrases like “I am the best” or “I always win” before a performance

Repeating phrases like “I am the best” or “I always win” before a performance Manifestation journaling: Writing desired outcomes as if they’ve already happened (“I just won the race”)

Writing desired outcomes as if they’ve already happened (“I just won the race”) Lucky rituals: Wearing specific clothing, listening to affirming audio, or visualizing praise from others

Wearing specific clothing, listening to affirming audio, or visualizing praise from others Social media scripting: Posting about future victories publicly to “lock them in” through accountability or energy

Posting about future victories publicly to “lock them in” through accountability or energy Overuse of aesthetic terms: Phrases like “I’m magnetic,” “I attract wins,” or “the universe is working in my favor” replacing concrete preparation

Red Flags to Watch For

Confidence without strategy: Relying on belief while avoiding feedback, critique, or realistic planning

Relying on belief while avoiding feedback, critique, or realistic planning Avoidance of failure: Treating negative thoughts or outcomes as something to ignore or push away

Treating negative thoughts or outcomes as something to ignore or push away Toxic reinforcement loops: Feeling guilty for poor performance because you “weren’t positive enough”

Feeling guilty for poor performance because you “weren’t positive enough” Surface-level visualization: Imagining success but never rehearsing how to respond to mistakes or challenges

Can confidence alone improve outcomes? Or are we glamorizing delusion in ways that actually sabotage progress?

What the Science Actually Says About Positive Thinking

Science does, in fact, support the power of mindset, to a point. Research in sports psychology shows that positive self-talk, visualization, and goal-directed mental rehearsal can lead to measurable improvements in performance.

Studies have found that athletes who mentally practice their routines in advance, known as motor imagery, often perform better than those who don’t. Confidence has been linked to better decision-making, faster reaction times, and greater pain tolerance during endurance tasks.

However, the most effective mindset tools are active strategies, supported by feedback, habit, and repetition. That’s where social media’s version of manifesting starts to fall apart.

When positivity becomes a replacement for training or when discomfort, failure, or negative emotions are dismissed as “bad energy”, the risk of underperformance actually increases.

The Problem With Toxic Positivity

The darker side of the manifesting trend is what psychologists call toxic positivity: the pressure to be upbeat at all times, even in the face of failure, frustration, or self-doubt. In sports, this often shows up as athletes who avoid addressing their weaknesses, mask nerves with bravado, or beat themselves up for not being “mentally strong enough.”

This false confidence creates a disconnect between expectations and reality. When someone believes they’ll win simply because they “believed hard enough,” they’re less prepared for setbacks, and more likely to spiral when things go wrong.

Toxic positivity also prevents meaningful growth. If all negative feedback is treated as a threat to your mindset, there’s no room for reflection, adaptation, or resilience-building: all of which are essential in competitive environments.

The Right Way to Build a Performance Mindset

So what works? According to performance psychologists, effective mindset training blends belief with structure. That means affirmations are fine—but only if they’re supported by planning, effort, and honest reflection.

For athletes and high performers, the most successful routines are grounded in reality:

What Actually Works (According to Sports Psychology)

Visualize the process, not just the vague outcome. Imagine your effort, timing, and execution

Use affirmations grounded in reality: “I’ve prepared for this” instead of “I can’t fail”

Build pre-performance routines that include breathwork, focus cues, or tactical rehearsal

Track what works mentally just as you track physical metrics. Make mindset part of your training plan

Accept discomfort as part of growth; a confident mindset doesn’t mean the absence of fear. It means knowing how to move through it

When mindset is used this way, it becomes a strength instead of a shortcut. And it becomes far more reliable than simply “feeling lucky.”

“Confidence is an essential ingredient in performance, but belief without action can create a false sense of progress. With trends like Lucky Girl Syndrome, we’re seeing an oversimplified version of mental training go mainstream. It’s appealing because it promises control without effort. But in real sports psychology, confidence is built through preparation, reflection, and adaptability.

There is solid research showing that positive expectation can reduce anxiety, enhance focus, and help people persevere in high-pressure environments. Visualization, for example, is used by elite athletes because it primes the brain for task execution. But the key is that it’s paired with structure: habit, feedback, and measurable goals.

The downside of these manifestation trends is that they often encourage emotional suppression. That’s toxic positivity: where people ignore setbacks, avoid critical thinking, and blame themselves for every loss because they weren’t ‘positive enough.’ Real growth includes discomfort, self-doubt, and moments of failure. These are signals to refine your approach, not shame yourself into silence.

A productive mindset is never passive. It’s trained. The athletes I work with aren’t just affirming success. They’re also rehearsing responses to failure, planning recovery, and learning to trust their own process. That’s what separates true confidence from wishful thinking,” says Sports Performance Expert, Joerg Nottebaum of SpinBlitz.