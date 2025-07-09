If England can successfully defend their European Women's Championship title at Euro 2025 in Switzerland then they would be a stick-on for SPOTY Team of the Year. And if Lucy Bronze was to bag the winning goal, she'd see her odds for the individual award tumble from its current 16/1. | Getty Images

Lucy Bronze said it was the support of former players that helped England overcome the Netherlands 4-0 at Euro 2025

Lucy Bronze insists it was the support of former players that helped England overcome an opening-round defeat to thrash the Netherlands 4-0 in Zurich.

The Lionesses bounced back from a 2-1 loss to France to triumph in remarkable fashion against the Dutch as a Lauren James brace helped them over the line.

As England faced a first group loss since 2015, Bronze said it was her and Alex Greenwood, who had been there in 2015, that stepped up to revive the mood in the camp ahead of the fixture.

“We finished the game against France and we had cameras and microphones shoved in our face telling us how bad we are, so it was important that we changed the narrative for ourselves and that we stuck together,” she said.

“Drawing on experiences is obviously a huge part of that. Getting the noise out of your head and getting a different noise in is a good thing.

“It was obviously myself and Alex who went through that. The most important message was sticking together, and that's how we played from the first minute.”

Bronze’s words were also supported by former Lionesses, who made sure to send messages of support after the opening loss to France.

That included those who retired or dropped out of selection just prior to the tournament, as that sense of togetherness extended beyond the camp in Zurich.

“A couple of older Lionesses messaged me to remind me of the same experiences that we went through and told us that everybody's believing in us,” added Bronze.

“Jill Scott's obviously hanging around [in Switzerland], she's a very positive influence. Toni Duggan was actually someone who texted me straight away after the game, sharing experiences.

“There's plenty of them. We actually still have the group chat from the last Euros. They always put in messages to say good luck, to keep going, like Millie Bright, Fran Kirby, loads of them are messaging.”

It was a brilliant display from the Lionesses who blew the Netherlands away in a much-improved performance than Saturday night.

In particular, with James moved out to the right and Ella Toone placed in the No.10 role, England found joy from Bronze’s right flank as she combined with her club teammate.

It forced the Netherlands to replace their entire left side at half-time with Jill Roord and Esmee Brugts hauled from the field, though they still could not prevent James from bagging her second.

“Playing with Lauren James, you know that people are going to have to probably change something at some point because she's so dangerous and she's not even at 100% yet,” said Bronze.

“I'm sure a lot of the left backs in this tournament, or right backs or wherever she plays, will not be wanting to see that Lauren James shirt coming up against them because she's that frightening.”

With Wales next on the billing for England in their final game of Group D, a win will still be preferable against their neighbours to ensure the best possible chance of progression.

But the Lionesses can take huge confidence from the manner of their winner against the Netherlands.

“It gives you a huge sense of belief,” said Bronze. “Even the France game, we didn't play well and we nearly nicked a draw against one of the best teams in the tournament.

“People are really forgetting that France are a very, very good team and we could easily meet them in the final.

“That's how big that game was so I think we've drawn confidence from that as well. We've drawn confidence from today.

“Obviously winning is a better result and a better thing for us, but we have to just focus on the Wales game rather than thinking too far ahead in the tournament.”