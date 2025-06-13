Lucy Charles-Barclay hoping trail preparation can lead her to T100 victory

T100/James Mitchell

Lucy Charles-Barclay returns to the T100 Triathlon World Tour in Vancouver looking for her first victory of the season

Lucy Charles-Barclay hopes her time on the trails of Epping Forest can propel her to T100 Triathlon victory in Vancouver.

The British triathlete is set for her second T100 Triathlon race of the season, following a third-place finish in Singapore in April.

It continued a fine record of podiums over the 100km distance and the 31-year-old is hopeful her experience at home can help her adapt to a new course in Canada.

“The whole place is absolutely stunning, all the scenery and the coastline,” she said. “I think it will be a great environment for a really fast race, hopefully we can take in some of the views while we are racing. The whole area here seems perfectly set up for triathlon.

“We’re so lucky by having these races across the world it gives us more opportunity to travel and see new places.

“The run is going to be mostly on trail which is really cool because when I’m at home I do most of my running on trail in Epping Forest. I’m hoping that’s going to give me a bit of an advantage because I’m used to running on that surface which isn’t typical for triathlon.”

Charles-Barclay comes into the race off the back of victory over the 70.3km distance just a week ago, but she is hopeful it is the perfect preparation for another strong performance in Vancouver as she looks to build on her third-place finish in Singapore.

“I’m hoping I will have perfected the stimulus from racing, then the recovery and be ready to go again for this one. Every day feels better, the bike legs are definitely there. I’m hoping it’s going to be perfect timing,” she added. “I like to take every opportunity I can get to try different things and challenge my body.

“When I set up a season I like to try and build on each race. Unfortunately going into Singapore I was sick so I didn’t feel great going into the race. I was really proud with the third-place finish.

“Looking back at the data it was worse than I had done the year before in Singapore. I’m hoping now I have got a few more races under my belt we can build on that and put in another solid performance here in Vancouver.”

Charles-Barclay is eyeing the end of season final in Qatar in December, but knows there is a long way to go before she can think too much about the final rankings.

A key stop will be her home race in London in August, a place Charles-Barclay believes she has unfinished business after failing to finish the same race last year.

“London will be a big race for me. Last year I didn’t finish in London, so for me it would just be great to finish on home soil and take in the crowds,” she said.

“It was a bittersweet day last year, it was so amazing to be there and to have all the crowds there and then be so disappointed not to finish and be able to deliver. That’s a big goal of mine, to redeem myself from last year.”

