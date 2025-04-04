Lucy Charles-Barclay relishing T100 Triathlon Tour challenge in Singapore

Lucy Charles-Barclay (GB) exits the water first on her WTS debut

The 2023 IRONMAN world champion finished second in the Lion City last year before injury forced her to miss the rest of the season.

Lucy Charles-Barclay is relishing the challenge as the T100 Triathlon Tour gets its 2025 season underway in Singapore.

That followed a second place finish in last season’s opener in Miami, and Charles-Barclay will have eyes on going one better this weekend.

“I enjoy the T100 because it is so intense, it is so brutal, there is no let up,” she said.

“It is just pushing us to our limits, we get to race all around the world in iconic locations. It is full on, but it’s really cool.

“We are racing to our absolute limit and over this distance we are racing for three-and-a-half hours on the limit. We really are pushing the boundaries of human performance.”

An Achilles injury curtailed her race in front of a home crowd in London before a calf injury forced her to pull out of the IRONMAN World Championships just a few days before the race, missing the chance to defend her title.

“It was an extremely difficult decision, I do believe it was the right one,” she said.

“Definitely watching the race was tough – I wondered if I’d made the right decision – but I definitely stand by the decision I made.”

It means Charles-Barclay has not raced since last July, but the 31-year-old is a born competitor and will be determined to put a strong season together in 2025 after being announced as a contracted athlete for the 2025 tour.

The T100 Tour will visit seven locations across the year, including London and Las Vegas, before finishing in Qatar in December.

Charles-Barclay will have eyes on challenging for the title after missing out last year, but is determined to be an inspirational figure too.

She said: “When I didn’t make the London Olympics, I made the switch to triathlon just thinking it would be a bit of fun. I never would have dreamt the success I have achieved in this sport. It was a great opportunity I managed to jump into with no real intention of being a professional athlete.

“I just like to have a real positive impact and inspire the next generation in sport, particularly female athletes. As long as I leave some sort of positive legacy, then I’ll be really happy.”

Charles-Barclay will face stiff competition for the title, with reigning champion Taylor Knibb and 2024 runner-up Ashleigh Gentle amongst the challengers.

Gentle is a back-to-back winner in Singapore over the last two years, but struggled towards the end of last season and is determined to make amends.

“The advantage I have for Singapore this year is I have done it the last two iterations,” said Gentle. “I have won it two completely different ways.

“Singapore is definitely one of the hardest races on the circuit. You can’t go there unprepared. You have to be ready for the heat and humidity. I know I can race well in the conditions Singapore can serve up. I like the heat.

“It is probably the most brutal test.”