Lucy Shuker believes there isn't a place for players like her in wheelchair tennis

Shuker believes that wheelchair tennis needs to change so more athletes with similar disabilities to her can participate.

Five-time Paralympian Lucy Shuker believes that there is no longer a pathway for players like her to make it into elite wheelchair tennis.

The 44-year-old competes in the open class and is one player with the highest level of impairment in the women’s category.

Speaking after a first-round loss in the women’s doubles at Paris 2024, she believes more should be done to keep players with spinal cord injuries at the highest level of the game.

“It’s a really interesting time for wheelchair tennis, I think it started with people with spinal injuries at Stoke Mandeville,” said Shuker, who is part of Aldi’s Nearest and Dearest programme in partnership with Team GB, helping to maximise support and minimise potential distractions for athletes so that they can focus on their performance.

“And on one hand. the game is becoming more able, the level is increasing. At my heart, I say there is an element where we will lose people with a spinal cord injury.

“I think I’m the most disabled girl on the tour now which for me is a shame because I feel there isn’t a pathway, there isn’t a place, and I would love future players to come through with a disability.

“It was created for people with disabilities. I don’t know where the sport goes, I don’t know if there is scope to have another division.

“I don’t know if its something that the ITF [International Tennis Federation] have to address.

“I just know the sport is fantastic for all people with all disabilities so let’s keep them involved in the game recreationally and at the elite level.”

Shuker, a three-time Olympic medallist took to the hallowed Suzanne Lenglen court at Roland-Garros alongside debutant Abbie Breakwell, who has two neurological conditions.

The pair were beaten 6-2 6-4 by Dutch debutants Jinte Bos and Lizzy De Greef, saving match points in the second set, but they were only able to delay the inevitable.

Neither Bos nor De Greef are permanent wheelchair users, with the latter a lower limb amputee.

Breakwell and Shuker each still have the singles to come, but the latter is already considering whether to make a push for a sixth Games at LA 2028 to remain a beacon for others like her.

She added: “I take so much pride, qualifying for my first Paralympics in Beijing was a real target but to be here five Paralympics later, I’m immensely proud of that.

“Maybe there will be another one, maybe there won’t be, I don’t know.

“It shows that it is possible so if other people don’t think it is possible, pick up a racket, try.

“I’ve loved every minute of it. There are highs, there are lows, but it is a fantastic sport.”

