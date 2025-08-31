Maddie Feaunati revels in shared cultures between England and Samoa

Leeds-born Maddie Feaunati, left,of England holds off Alexandra Chambon during the Women's International match between England Red Roses and France at Kingsholm Stadium on September 7, 2024 (Picture: David Rogers/Getty Images)

As England and Samoa danced together at full-time in Northampton, two cultures of importance to Red Rose Maddie Feaunati were brought together in a touching moment of on-pitch unity.

Feaunati could have followed in the footsteps of her rugby-playing father and represented Samoa but opted instead to play for England.

But while the number eight might not have expected the impromptu shared celebrations, she felt nothing but pride for her Samoan heritage as the teams met in the Rugby World Cup.

“I was so blindsided [by the dancing] initially but I’m so proud to be a part of it,” she said.

“These girls give me so much confidence. I loved every minute and everyone got involved so big up to all the girls.

“It was insane. We got to come together at the end and I just gave a speech saying how proud I am to be a part of their journey.

“They’re inspiring a whole generation back home in Samoa and it meant a lot to be a part of that.”

Samoa are appearing at the tournament for the first time in 11 years and had to crowdfund just to get on the plane to England.

The gulf in resources and experience was clear at Franklin’s Gardens where Feaunati dotted down for England’s fifth try in a record-breaking 92-3 win.

But despite the stark scoreline that included Samoa’s first points of the tournament, there remained nothing but respect between Feaunati and the Manusina after the final whistle.

“I’m super close to all those girls and I’m so proud that they accept me for who I am. They're super proud of me and I’m super proud to be Samoan as well,” she added.

It is a pride and respect that is reciprocated too, with those shared moments at full-time as much to honour Feaunati as celebrate the moment for Samoa.

“We talked about it last night, when one of our Samoan players is playing for England, for us, whatever jersey you put on at the end of the day you’re still Samoan,” said captain Sui Pauaraisa.

“That’s what we love about our people. Our culture will bring us together and that includes Maddie.

“So it’s about being proud of them. We had so much respect for the England team coming in today and I’m just proud of the girls.”

Feaunati’s dad, Zak Fe’aunati, represented Manu Samoa 14 times during a career that saw him turn out for Bath and London Irish among others.

It was in Bath that Feaunati grew up before moving to New Zealand at nine years old.

And the pride felt by both Feaunati and the Samoan players, was just as evident in Zak Fe’aunati come the full-time whistle.

“I see him everywhere. He’s talking to anyone and everyone so I’ve seen him a lot but it was a super proud moment for him, I’m sure he was a bit emotional,” shared Feaunati.

“I know he got a bit emotional when he heard the drums in the Samoan anthem but it was great.”

But, showing no signs of being overcome by the personal significance of the game, Feaunati delivered a brilliant display at number eight to help England secure a quarter-final berth.

It means they head to Brighton to compete for the placing in Pool A as their final group game pits them against an Australia side who must win to progress after drawing to the USA.

“We work hard together, we train hard together during the week and we push each other,” added Feaunati.

“Everyone was super proud after the Samoa win. Overall it was good vibes but there’s still lots that we can work on and build up as a team.”

