Tennis stars Andy Murray, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal will all feature in the Mutua Madrid Open starting this week

The Madrid Open is back for its 20th year and will also be the first tournament on the WTA tournament to take place on clay.

The competition is set for both the WTA and ATP and, as such, will also be the first time that both Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal have been listed on the same competition in the 2022 season.

As the tournament enters a jubilee year, a number of the sport’s top players will be featuring alongside Djokovic and Nadal.

Alexander Zverev will return as the defending champion along with Stefanos Tsitsipas and Andrey Rublev.

In the WTA, it was Aryna Sabalenka who will feature as this year’s defending champion after she beat world number one Ashleigh Barty in the final.

After winning her home Grand Slam, Barty announced her retirement from tennis and Sabalenka will have to fight off her disappointing form up to this point if she is to successfully keep her crown.

Nadal at Indian Wells in 2022. He will play at his home Open this weekend

Raducanu will now be on the hunt for her fourth coach in under a year as she takes on the Spanish capital.

With the Madrid Open just a few days away, here is all you need to know ahead of the competition…

When is the Madrid Open?

The tournament begins on Saturday 30 April 2022 and the final is scheduled for Sunday 8 May 2022.

The qualifiers for the event are already underway and will conclude on Thursday 28 April.

WTA Schedule:

Tuesday 26 - Wednesday 27 April: Qualifying

Thursday 28 - Friday 29 April: First Round

Saturday 30 April - Sunday 1 May: Second Round

Monday 2 - Tuesday 3 May: Third Round

Wednesday 4 May: Quarter finals

Thursday 5 May: Semi Finals

Saturday 7 May: FINAL

ATP Schedule:

Saturday 30 April - Sunday 1 May: Qualifying

Sunday 1 - Tuesday 3 May: First Round

Monday 2 - Wednesday 4 May: Second Round

Thursday 5 May: Third Round

Friday 6 May: Quarter finals

Sunday 8 May: FINAL

Where is the Madrid Open taking place?

The Madrid Open, sponsored by Mutua Madrilena, is held at La Caja Magica. The ‘Magic Box’ is a multi-purpose stadium located just south of the city centre.

How to watch the Madrid Open?

All the action from Spain will be available to watch through Amazon Prime Video.

30-day trials are available for free, after which a monthly subscription costs £7.99.

Which Britons are featuring in the tournament?

Former British number one Andy Murray has received a wildcard to enter the tournament and will come into action during the first round this weekend.

Raducanu will play after dropping Torben Beltz as her trainer in this week’s Madrid Open

Harriet Dart and Heather Watson are both competing in the qualifying rounds of the tournament while Emma Raducanu and Cameron Norrie, who reached the quarter final of the Barcelona Open, will feature in the first round proper of the competition.

Who are the top 16 seeds in each tournament?

ATP:

Novak Djokovic Alexander Zverev Rafael Nadal Stefanos Tsitsipas Casper Ruud Andrey Rublev Carlos Alcaraz Felix Auger-Aliassime Cameron Norrie Jannik Sinner Taylor Fritz Hubert Hurkacz Diego Schwartzman Denis Shapovalov Reilly Opelka Pablo Carreno Busta

WTA: