Maikel van der Vlueten admits no money can top his Olympic medal

ph.Ljuba Buzzola/Longines Global

The 36-year-old show jumper from Geldrop, the Netherlands recently added a third medal to his Olympic haul with individual bronze at Paris 2024 making it back-to-back medals in the event

Maikel van der Vleuten is well versed in the emotions of winning an Olympic medal.

The 36-year-old show jumper from Geldrop, the Netherlands recently added a third medal to his Olympic haul with individual bronze at Paris 2024 making it back-to-back medals in the event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Add that to his team jumping Olympic silver from London 2012 and van der Vleuten knows more than most what the significance of winning silverware at the pinnacle of the sport.

Show jumpers compete internationally for a 12 month season every year for prize money, but the Dutch rider admitted that no amount of money can top winning an Olympic medal.

Loading....

"It's hard to explain what a medal does to an athlete, it's not about the money, it's an event that people are talking about for years," he said.

"It's every four years and you work towards that moment, you have to skip as many events before to prioritise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But at that moment, when everything comes together, then it gives you all the emotions."

Van der Vleuten was only one of three riders to jump clear in the Paris 2024 individual final, with Germany's Christian Kukuk taking gold and Switzerland's Steve Guerdat the silver.

And after clinching bronze at Tokyo 2020, van der Vleuten revealed that achieving back-to-back success has only led to greater recognition to him and the sport he loves.

"I would never expect to come back with a medal, it was my goal but it's unbelievable that it's happened two times in a row at the past Olympics," he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I remember in 2012 when I had my first Olympic medal, I didn't realise what the Olympic Games actually meant.

"But then you come back home and so many people who are watching outside of the horse world, as you get more attention from all over the world, and they recognise you and it's a fantastic feeling."

Just two weeks after competing on the Olympic stage against the backdrop of Versailles, van der Vleuten was back jumping in front of the Royal Hospital Chelsea at the London leg of the 2024 Longines Global Champions Tour.

And with the best riders from around the world competing across the season, van der Vleuten believes that the Tour is integral to showcasing the sport at the highest level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The Global Champions Tour is such a boost to the sport," he said.

"It came in our schedule a long time ago and if you now see the prize money we're jumping for compared to years ago it shows.

"It's brilliant as a rider and it means that our fantastic horses get something back for their effort and work.

"It just keeps improving and having so many young riders is really motivating and has brought up the level. We can expect some great sport in the Grand Prix."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

LONGINES Global Champions Tour. Unique and iconic locations in dynamic capital cities and breathtaking Riviera destinations. The best riders guaranteeing high octane top sport for fans at every event. Precision, power, and elegance combined in one spectacular championship series. For more information visit www.gcglobalchampions.com