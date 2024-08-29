Maisie Summers-Newton heads to Paris to defend her titles the fastest she's ever been

ParalympicsGB

Summers-Newton will dive into the pool with a target on her back as she defends her two gold medals.

Double Paralympic champion Maisie Summers-Newton knows that she is the fastest she's ever been heading into Paris 2024.

The 22-year-old roared to double gold at her maiden Games in Tokyo but now dives into Paris with a target on her back in the SM6 200m individual medley and SB6 100m breaststroke.

But Summers-Newton revealed that she's not concerned about the pressure she faces as the golden girl in the pool, taking confidence from setting a new 200m individual medley world record earlier this year.

"I definitely feel a different sense of pressure this time compared to Tokyo," said Summers-Newton, who is one of over 1,000 elite athletes on UK Sport’s National Lottery-funded World Class Programme, allowing them to train full time, have access to the world’s best coaches and benefit from pioneering medical support – which has been vital on their pathway to the Paris 2024 Games. .

"I was already world and European champion then but there was still that Paralympic gold I hadn't got yet. Now I'm a bit more nervous to defend those titles.

"But at the same time, I'm reminding myself that I've already achieved those things, so I just need to enjoy it and relax.

"I'm swimming the fastest I've ever swum which puts me in a great place.

"I got a pb in the 200IM and my 100m breaststroke I've been right on that too, so it shows that the training has been going really well.

"Hopefully I'll feel rested and ready to go when it comes to it."

Summers-Newton took over a second and a half off her Tokyo 2020 record to take victory at the Citi Para Swimming World Series in Berlin, setting a new world best of 2:55.07 to set herself up perfectly for a second Games.

However, managing expectations are still a top priority according to the Northampton-based swimmer.

"I'd be lying if I said I didn't want to go out there and win gold but then at the same time you've got to be kind to yourself and just enjoy the moment," she added.

"As long as I'm trying my best that's all I can do really and then the outcome I want comes out. My goal is to come away with medals and hopefully gold."

Away from the pool, Summers-Newton recently graduated with a degree in teaching from the University of Northampton.

She is now one of three teachers on the ParalympicGB swimming squad, alongside Becky Redfern and Brock Whiston

But the swimmer admitted that she didn't quite think through the intensity that teacher training and swimming would bring together but wouldn't change her decision for the world, now getting to inspire young children all over the world and expose them to para sport.

"I think I was a bit naïve as I applied during Covid and didn't think it would be that hard to do with swimming," she said.

"It's been really tough but at the same time, to have that outlet where I can go somewhere and not think about swimming and have friends who don't know about the sport is nice.

"When I'm on placement and going into classrooms, it's lovely to inspire the children and make them aware of para sport and disability."

