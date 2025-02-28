Maison Sport and EcoSki unite to champion sustainability in the ski industry

Maison Sport's Eco Ambassador, Freddy Wilkens

Maison Sport, the leading online booking platform connecting ski enthusiasts with expert instructors across Europe, has partnered with EcoSki, the UK-based sustainable ski clothing rental company, to highlight the growing threats of climate change on the ski industry and to encourage skiers to adopt more sustainable practices.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Through this collaboration, Maison Sport and EcoSki are urging skiers to take action by making sustainable choices both on and off the slopes. Skiing is more than just a sport; for many, it is a passion and a livelihood. However, the landscapes that make skiing possible are under threat. Rising global temperatures have led to retreating glaciers, unpredictable snowfall, and, in some cases, the permanent closure of ski resorts. As a company whose roots are deeply embedded in the skiing community, Maison Sport is committed to raising awareness and driving positive change.

The initiative is spearheaded by Maison Sport’s Eco Ambassador Freddy Wilkens, a BASI Level 4 ski instructor based in Courchevel, who shares his expert advice on reducing environmental impact while enjoying the mountains.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Freddy Wilkens, Maison Sport’s Eco Ambassador, said: “As skiers, we have a responsibility to protect the mountains we love. The impact of climate change on our industry is undeniable, but there are simple and effective ways we can all make a difference. Choosing sustainable transport, such as taking the train instead of flying, can cut emissions by over 80%, while car-sharing is another great alternative. Investing in durable ski gear, repairing instead of replacing, and renting from EcoSki are all impactful ways to reduce consumption and waste.

“Minimising our footprint on the slopes is just as important—avoiding single-use plastics, carrying reusable water bottles, and properly disposing of waste all help preserve the pristine alpine environment. Supporting eco-conscious resorts and sustainable ski brands, as well as trying lower-impact activities like ski touring or cross-country skiing, can significantly reduce our carbon footprint.

“Awareness is the first step toward change. By educating and inspiring others, we can drive meaningful action, protect our mountain landscapes, and safeguard the future of skiing."

EcoSki is at the forefront of sustainable ski fashion, offering high-quality ski clothing rental and advocating for a shift away from fast fashion and unnecessary consumption.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rachael Westbrook, Founder of EcoSki, shared: “We’re absolutely thrilled and honoured to be partnering with Maison Sport this year. As long-time fans and personal supporters of Maison Sport, we’re excited they are choosing to use their platform and voice to help share our passion.

“Sustainability and climate change isn’t always the most exciting or universally embraced topic. However, the reality is that our mountains are changing – snow lines are retreating, weather patterns are becoming increasingly unpredictable, and we’re witnessing more extreme conditions every year. Regardless of whether people attribute this to fossil fuels or other human-driven factors, what’s undeniable is we are consuming and wasting far more than our planet can sustain.

“At EcoSki, we’re passionate about regeneration and believe we must slow down the cycle of production and waste. Skiing, as much as we all love it, is not a low-impact activity. From how we travel to the mountains, to the infrastructure, equipment, and clothing, the carbon footprint is significant. But we firmly believe that collectively we can all make a difference if we consume less and share more.

“The team at Maison Sport witness first-hand the changes in the mountains, and we are honoured to have them as partners.”

For more information on how to be a more sustainable skier, visit https://maisonsport.com/en/blog/how-to-be-a-more-sustainable-skier

For more information about EcoSki, visit https://ecoski.co.uk/