Mallory Franklin: Double Paris Olympic champion Jessica Fox is a 'massive idol'

Silver: Great Britain's Mallory Franklin during the Women's C1 canoe slalom final.

Team GB’s Franklin agrees with the consensus that Fox is the best slalom canoeist of all time

Mallory Franklin dreams of one day paddling like Jessica Fox.

Having already wrapped up the K1 title, the Australian romped to C1 victory to become the first canoeist to do that double at the Olympics.

Meanwhile, Windsor’s reigning world champion finished 12th in the final after picking up 56 time penalties.

“Jess is pretty insane,” said Franklin.

“She’s obviously a massive idol, to be able to sit on that start line knowing she had the kayak gold and has completed the Games a little bit.

“She is already an Olympic champion but to be able to produce that kind of run is insane.. Maybe one day I can perform like that. It’s definitely a goal, isn’t it!”

Franklin agrees with the consensus that Fox, who carried the Australian flag at the Opening Ceremony in Paris, is the best slalom canoeist of all time.

“You can solidly classify her as the best of all time,” said Franklin.

“She’s had a really good year, as well , she won all three at the Krakow World Cup which is pretty insane to do.

“To be able to turn up every day and keep performing at that level, she has produced a ridiculous level of canoeing.”

Franklin found the going tough on a technical course and missed one of the final gates.

“I was just a bit frustrated,” she said. “I know I have the pace but I have been struggling all year to put that together and keep it clean and get good delivery out.

“I was really hoping I would be able to put it together at this point when it really mattered. I wasn’t able to and that’s a bit sad. I’m just a bit frustrated.

“I was easily capable of the medal but wasn’t able to put it together. I’m also a bit unsurprised, I guess that’s been my year so far so I can’t expect a huge amount else really.”

Franklin’s Games is not over with a shot at kayak cross glory coming up.

Kayak cross, making its debut at the Games here, is a harum-scarum event that sees boats thrown off a ramp and paddlers race down the same course, aiming to cross the line first.

“I’ve got kayak cross to go, so I get tomorrow off to have a bit of headspace and reset a bit, then come back,” said Franklin. “After the Games, I will probably take a bit of time to calm down.”