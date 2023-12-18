Telling news your way
Manchester City: Man City fined £120,000 after players surrounded referee against Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester City has been fined £120,000 after its players crowded a referee in protest during a match against Spurs

By PA reporter
2 minutes ago
Manchester City has been fined £120,000 for the incident in which their players crowded referee Simon Hooper in the 94th minute of the 3-3 draw against Tottenham Hotspur earlier this month.

Hooper made the controversial decision to restart play after first taking advantage following Emerson Royal's mistimed challenge on Erling Haaland. The striker was able to bounce back to his feet and create a through ball that sent Jack Grealish away, but Hooper blew his whistle, thereby ending their chances of scoring a potential winner against Spurs during that play.

This led to a heated reaction from Manchester City's players, especially Haaland, and manager Pep Guardiola on the touchline. Haaland expressed his frustration post-match and conveyed his shock with a post on social media, X.

The Football Association has now fined City after they admitted their players behaved in an improper way. It said: "Manchester City FC have been fined £120,000 after their players surrounded a match official at the Premier League game against Tottenham Hotspur FC on Sunday 3 December, an FA statement read.

“Manchester City FC admitted that they failed to ensure their players did not behave in an improper way during the 94th minute. An independent Regulatory Commission imposed this sanction following a hearing.”

