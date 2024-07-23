Alex Ferguson and friends have splashed out on another racehorse

Football legend Sir Alex Ferguson has smashed his own world record – after forking out £660,000 for a racehorse in Doncaster.

The Manchester United icon and a group of close pals were the bidders for Regent's Stroll at the Goffs sale in Doncaster yesterdat.

Sir Alex and friends had previously set the record for the most expensive jumps horse ever sold at public auction when buying Caldwell Potter for £633,000 in February.

But he and mates have now gone even higher to buy the unbeaten five-year-old.

Regent's Stroll now holds the record as the most expensive jumps horse ever sold at public auction - despite never jumping an obstacle in public.

The five-year-old gelding, who is related to former Gold Cup winner Denman, won at Ascot bumper last November before thrashing rivals in a Newbury bumper when last seen in March.