Marathon cash helps sports groups to keep on running

More than than £240,000 has been awarded to 120 community-based organisations impacted by this summer’s riots through the new London Marathon Foundation Community Solidarity Fund, delivered in partnership with grassroots sports charity Sported.

This unique fund was swiftly set up in September in response to the needs of community organisations impacted by the race riots across the UK after the deaths of three young girls in a knife attack in Southport on 29 July. Community centres were damaged, local activities cancelled, and income lost. Staff and volunteers worked tirelessly to provide support and comfort in fearful, disrupted communities.

The London Marathon Foundation recognised that this disruption and loss of income, on top of the cost-of-living crisis, was impacting significantly on clubs and organisations. The Foundation believed that grassroots organisations embedded in the communities they serve were best placed to offer targeted support where it was most needed.

The Solidarity Fund was launched in September 2024 with grants distributed through Sported. A budget of £240,000 was allocated to provide targeted support of £2,000 to sports clubs and groups which had been financially or logistically impacted by the violence. The fund targeted organisations across the UK with a focus on areas where rioting had been widespread.

Nick Bitel, London Marathon Group CEO, said: “We were acutely aware that community-based organisations were hit hard while also being called upon to provide support locally and we recognised that this would put already squeezed organisations under potentially critical pressure. The London Marathon Foundation Community Solidarity Fund was created to demonstrate solidarity and offer a little immediate help. We know this won’t solve the long-term effects of the dreadful violence we saw, but hope it offers the clubs and groups impacted some respite.”

Sported CEO, Sarah Kaye, added: “Grassroots sports organisations are brilliant at making a real difference through targeted and meaningful help. The application process highlighted so many inspiring and innovative ideas to support and unite communities across the UK. We’re pleased the fund has been able to deliver assistance where it is most needed to underpin the work of these clubs and groups.”

To ensure that funds could be paid out quickly and provide much- needed immediate short-term relief, awards were capped at £2,000, enabling a simple, swift application and sign-off process and faster payment of funds.

Emile Coleman, co-founder of Sported member, Toxteth El8te CIC, said: “Thanks to the London Marathon Foundation’s Community Solidarity Fund, we’ve been able to provide essential transport for high-risk participants in our programme here at Toxteth El8te CIC.

“The grant has been a lifeline, especially after the upheaval following the riots, allowing us to maintain crucial access to safe spaces and support for those most affected. This support has not only enabled continuity in our services but has strengthened our commitment to fostering resilience and positive change within our community.”