Marlow rower Max Mustoo says key to success is being himself

Marlow rower Max Mustoo has learned that being himself is the key to success having made the switch to Leander Rowing Club.

Previously competing for Borlase, Mustoo took time to settle into the high-performance environment at Leander.

But he now feels well at home having won two national events in the sculls.

“Transitioning between clubs, between my old club and where I am now was challenging,” the 17-year-old said.

“The really hard winter, training between clubs and not really knowing where I stand but then being able to push through the ranks of this new club and keep on improving.

“I just tried to be approachable try and be honest about myself and to try and be social and not stressing too much.

“I think in the first month that I was there I tried too hard to impress people and as soon as I relaxed and became myself I thrived.

“Transitioning from where I was previously to Leander stakes changed, the focus is now Henley rather than just learn and paddle and enjoy it.

“It is about competing and I think that switch was exciting and I felt it and it was there, but I definitely rose to it and it was a big turning point for me in terms of where I was going in the sport.”

The William Borlase’s Grammar School student credit his mum Jessica with helping him to get to the level he is now at.

He also recognised the support of SportsAid, whose funding and guidance have allowed him to kick on.

He added: “I think my mum has been really influential to me, just being there every step of the way, always supporting me, always being in my corner.

“Through the ups through the downs and I can always rely on her no matter what.

“Showing that I am developing and all of these hours and all of this commitment is going somewhere and I’m improving and in reaching my goals and it is not just about moving a boat fast it is about competing and being competitive and enjoying it.

“The word I would use to describe SportsAid is vital, without the support of SportsAid and my wider support network I wouldn’t be able to find my sport.

“I wouldn’t be able to compete to the level I do, and I wouldn’t be able to enjoy it to the level I do.”

SportsAid Live, hosted by Marsh McLennan, brought together over 40 athletes and their families, across more than 20 different sports, to meet each other and share their experiences and knowledge, while also benefitting from mentoring and valuable workshops in areas such as mind health, sleep, performance, wellbeing and building your brand.