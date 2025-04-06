Marten Van Riel soars to T100 podium after risky race prep

James Mitchell/T100

Marten Van Riel was thrilled to see his risky back-to-back race strategy pay off after making the T100 podium in Singapore.

The Belgian entered the 2025 T100 Triathlon World Tour season as the reigning champion and surged to a third place finish in the opening race of the series.

But the most impressive part of the performance was that it came just one week after the 32-year-old finished second in the IRONMAN South Africa to punch his ticket to the world championships in Nice later this year. It was a high-risk, high-reward decision for Van Riel who revealed that it all came down to a few good nights of beauty sleep.

"I wanted to qualify myself for the IRONMAN World Championships in Nice and I didn't see many other options than doing South Africa the week before," he said. “It was obviously not an easy combination and was very risky so the whole week I haven't trained that much and was really tired.

"But the last two nights I've had some incredible sleep and normally the day before a race I hardly sleep because of the nerves. This morning, I just felt ready again and I'm super happy I could start my season like this in the T100. If I'm honest I didn't expect to be on the podium this time."

Reigning world champion, Van Riel played a smart race in Singapore, holding fast in the chase pack on both the 2km swim and 80km cycle to enter T2 with a two-minute deficit to the leaders. Working side by side with Gregory Barnaby on the run, the Belgian finally kicked on with just kilometres to go to overtake the field and cross the line with a grimace for third.

"I think that here, with the heat and humidity is shows that it's a race where you have to be patient," he said. “It's so easy to over do it so the whole day I tried to pace myself and no over do it.

"In the run as well, I still had a lot of people to catch to reach the podium but I was patient and ran my own race. I almost can't believe that I ended today on the podium."

