Martin Blackman recognised at 2025 Tennis Black List Awards

Founder of Athena Sports, Blackman currently consults with federations and start-ups to build world-class pathways and drive innovation in sports development and he was honoured for his contributions to the sport with the Administration award at this year's edition of the Tennis Black List awards.

Celebrated tennis development professional Martin Blackman was among those recognised for their contributions to the sport at the Tennis Black List Awards.

Blackman was a junior star during his playing days and rubbed shoulders with the likes of Andre Agassi and Jim Courier in a career that saw him become a two-time NCAA champion at Stanford University and Blackman served as General Manager of Player Development at the USTA from 2015 to 2024, where he led efforts to develop the next generation of American talent and oversaw national training programs.

Tennis Black List is the global celebration of Black and mixed black excellence across the game — spotlighting the unsung, the visionary and the next generation of changemakers.

Taking place in the run up to The Championships at Wimbledon, the Tennis Black List recognises the contributions of individuals and organisations from grassroots level up to the professional game in Britain and internationally.

It follows the example set by the successful and respected Football Black List, created by Leon Mann MBE and Rodney Hinds, and Rugby Black List which have demonstrated the power that celebrating black excellence can achieve in sport.

The event was an opportunity to inspire the next generation in the tennis community, with the commitment shown by the winners on and off the court.

Awards were handed out in ten categories across the evening at the ceremony, with several recipients present at the The Queen’s Club.

Founders Anne-Marie Batson and Richard Sackey Addo said: “This movement is about legacy. Tennis Black List is creating space for Black and mixed-black heritage excellence to be seen, honoured and remembered across all areas of tennis. We are building a global legacy that makes space for what is next.”

Launched in 2022; Tennis Black List is the only global platform dedicated to celebrating and documenting Black and mixed-black impact in tennis — from grassroots organisers to elite players. A movement rooted in recognition, legacy, and cultural celebration.