Martin Offiah backs Junior Nsemba to become next English rugby league superstar

ABK Beer Rugby League Ashes Series 2025 - 100 Days To Go Preview - London, England - Martin Offiah and Adam Hills with England's George Williams & Jack Welsby alongside the ABK Beer Rugby League Ashes Trophy at Wembley. | SWpix

The 20-year-old was selected in Shaun Wane’s preparation squad for the ABK Beer Ashes Series against Australia, which begins in October, having made his England debut last November against Samoa.

Martin Offiah is backing Junior Nsemba to become English rugby league’s next superstar.

The second row’s incredible rise came during Wigan Warriors’ historic 2024 campaign in which they won the Betfred Super League Grand Final, League Leaders’ Shield, Challenge Cup and the World Club Challenge.

Nsemba, who can also play prop, was recognised for his stellar contributions last term by winning the Super League Young Player of the Year award. He was also named in the Super League Dream Team and given a new six-year contract by Wigan.

Former England and Great Britain international Offiah, who spent three trophy-laden years with Wigan between 1992 and 1995, is backing two-time Super League winner Nsemba to become a ‘household name’.

“My expectations are high for Junior,” he said. “He burst onto the scene during Wigan’s perfect season.

“He played in big games, and he’s been part of a side that’s beaten Australian teams such as Penrith in the World Club Challenge.

“He knows what to expect. There is going to be a lot of expectation on Junior and his brand is rising.

“For me, he’s the next big superstar of the English game.

“He is a Wigan player and that comes with a lot of pressure as well, because people are looking at him and saying he's the next Ellery Hanley.

“He's the next guy who, if England win this Ashes series, could go onto become a household name.”

Beginning in Clapham - home of one of London’s largest populations of expat Aussies - and finishing at the iconic Wembley Stadium, the tour saw the Ashes Trophy travel through the capital’s streets aboard a classic London bus, giving fans and passers-by a glimpse of the 97-year-old trophy as it approached the Wembley arch.

Nsemba made his domestic debut in 2022 aged 18 and has produced another string of dynamic and eye-catching performances during the 2025 season, scoring six tries in 18 appearances, as Wigan sit second in the table.

Offiah knows all about the pressures the come with rising to the top of the sport but is steadfast in his belief Nsemba can handle what is thrown at him.

“When you push people into that position, it's tough because it comes with a certain level of expectation,” he continued.

“The Aussies are going to be aware of him; he's going to be a targeted man.

“Can he rise to that challenge? Can he be that guy? He can, and I believe Junior's got everything to handle it.”

Offiah was speaking during a launch event in London to mark 100 days to go until the 2025 Ashes Series begins.

The three-Test contest will see England face Australia on home soil for the first time since the 2017 Rugby League World Cup Final, and will also be the first Ashes Series since 2003, when the Kangaroos last toured the UK under the Great Britain banner.

The series kicks off at Wembley Stadium on Saturday 25th October, before heading to Liverpool a week later on Saturday 1st November where a sold-out Bramley-Moore Dock will take centre stage.

Leeds Rhinos’ Headingley Stadium is the venue for the third and final Test, also a sellout, on Saturday 8th November.

Over 60,000 tickets were sold on the first day of the priority sales window, which was a record-breaking figure for any Rugby League series launch.

“I’m so happy to see the Ashes Series return to the Rugby League calendar after such a long time,” Offiah added.

“There is a rich history between these two great teams, and the upcoming Test Matches give this generation of athletes a chance to write their own chapter in the story of this famous rivalry.”

Marking the milestone with a ‘100 days to go’ London Trophy Tour were Rugby League legend Martin Offiah MBE, current England captain George Williams, star player Jack Welsby, and Aussie comedian and Rugby Football League President, Adam Hills MBE.