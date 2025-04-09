Scottie Scheffler of the United States poses with the Masters trophy after winning the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 14, 2024 in Augusta, Georgia | Getty Images

The first men’s golf major of the year is upon on us as The Masters gets underway this week

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 2025 edition of The Masters is upon us as the world’s best players descend on Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia. The tournament marks the start of the men’s majors with the likes of Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler among those set to battle it out over four days.

While winning The Masters secures your name in golfing history, along with the prestige comes a major prize pot. Scheffler is among the favourites to triumph at the competition after winning a green jacket in 2022 and 2024 while many eyes will be watching to see if McIlroy can finally win the one major that has so far alluded him. 2023 winner Jon Rahm will be eager to get his second green jacket while Bryson DeChambeau and Colin Morikawa are among some of the other early favourites.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How much does the winner of the Masters get?

Whoever comes out on top at Augusta will pocket a mega $3.6m. It was announced during last year’s tournament that the total purse had been increased to $20m, a jump from 2023 when the total prize fund came to $18m. It is a huge $8.5m increase in the prize purse in just three years - with that swift jump put down to the emergence of the Saudi-backed LIV Golf.

Scheffler was awarded the $3.6m for his win at Augusta last year. Swedish golfer Ludvig Aberg finished second, four shots behind Scheffler, to pocket more than $2m on his Masters debut. Max Homa, Colin Morikawa and England’s Tommy Fleetwood all finish joined third, seven shots behind Scheffler.

The breakdown for the 2025 Masters prize money is yet to be confirmed but it is expected to remain the same as last year. Amateurs do not get awarded any prize money, with any potential winnings put back into the purse. Players who fail to make the cut will pocket at least $10,000 for their appearance.

Masters 2025 Prize Money per place

1st: $3,600,000

2nd: $2,160,000

3rd: $1,360,000

4th: $960,000

5th: $800,000

6th: $720,000

7th: $670,000

8th : $620,000

9th: $580,000

10th: $540,000

11th: $500,000

12th: $460,000

13th: $420,000

14th: $380,000

15th: $360,000

16th: $340,000

17th: $320,000

18th: $300,000

19th $280,000

20th: $260,000

21st: $240,000

22nd: $224,000

23rd: $208,000

24th: $192,000

25th: $176,000

26th: $160,000

27th: $154,000

28th: $148,000

29th: $142,000

30th: $136,000

31st: $130,000

32nd: $124,000

33rd: $118,000

34th: $113,000

35th: $108,000

36th: $103,000

37th: $98,000

38th: $94,000

39th: $90,000

40th: $86,000

41st: $82,000

42nd: $78,000

43rd: $74,000

44th: $70,000

45th: $66,000

46th: $62,000

47th: $58,000

48th: $54,800

49th: $52,000

50th: $50,400