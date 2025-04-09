Masters 2025 Prize Money: What is the prize money for the Masters? How much does the Masters winner get?
The 2025 edition of The Masters is upon us as the world’s best players descend on Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia. The tournament marks the start of the men’s majors with the likes of Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler among those set to battle it out over four days.
While winning The Masters secures your name in golfing history, along with the prestige comes a major prize pot. Scheffler is among the favourites to triumph at the competition after winning a green jacket in 2022 and 2024 while many eyes will be watching to see if McIlroy can finally win the one major that has so far alluded him. 2023 winner Jon Rahm will be eager to get his second green jacket while Bryson DeChambeau and Colin Morikawa are among some of the other early favourites.
How much does the winner of the Masters get?
Whoever comes out on top at Augusta will pocket a mega $3.6m. It was announced during last year’s tournament that the total purse had been increased to $20m, a jump from 2023 when the total prize fund came to $18m. It is a huge $8.5m increase in the prize purse in just three years - with that swift jump put down to the emergence of the Saudi-backed LIV Golf.
Scheffler was awarded the $3.6m for his win at Augusta last year. Swedish golfer Ludvig Aberg finished second, four shots behind Scheffler, to pocket more than $2m on his Masters debut. Max Homa, Colin Morikawa and England’s Tommy Fleetwood all finish joined third, seven shots behind Scheffler.
The breakdown for the 2025 Masters prize money is yet to be confirmed but it is expected to remain the same as last year. Amateurs do not get awarded any prize money, with any potential winnings put back into the purse. Players who fail to make the cut will pocket at least $10,000 for their appearance.
Masters 2025 Prize Money per place
1st: $3,600,000
2nd: $2,160,000
3rd: $1,360,000
4th: $960,000
5th: $800,000
6th: $720,000
7th: $670,000
8th : $620,000
9th: $580,000
10th: $540,000
11th: $500,000
12th: $460,000
13th: $420,000
14th: $380,000
15th: $360,000
16th: $340,000
17th: $320,000
18th: $300,000
19th $280,000
20th: $260,000
21st: $240,000
22nd: $224,000
23rd: $208,000
24th: $192,000
25th: $176,000
26th: $160,000
27th: $154,000
28th: $148,000
29th: $142,000
30th: $136,000
31st: $130,000
32nd: $124,000
33rd: $118,000
34th: $113,000
35th: $108,000
36th: $103,000
37th: $98,000
38th: $94,000
39th: $90,000
40th: $86,000
41st: $82,000
42nd: $78,000
43rd: $74,000
44th: $70,000
45th: $66,000
46th: $62,000
47th: $58,000
48th: $54,800
49th: $52,000
50th: $50,400
