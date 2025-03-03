MatchWornShirt launch record-breaking women’s football auctions

To mark International Women’s Day, MatchWornShirt has launched its largest-ever women’s football auction series giving fans and collectors around the world a chance to own match-worn and signed shirts from over 70 participating teams.

The campaign proudly boasts a record-breaking number of women’s football shirts that will be listed on MatchWornShirt’s web and app-based platform in March, with participating clubs including the likes of Chelsea, Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain, Olympique Lyon, AC Milan and many more.

Match-worn shirts from the North London derby between Tottenham and Arsenal, Chelsea’s cross-capital clash against West Ham and Fulham vs Millwall will be available, while shirts from international teams including Germany, Scotland, Wales, Norway and Albania will also feature.

The campaign demonstrates the growing demand for women’s football memorabilia, with MatchWornShirt continuing its mission to elevate the visibility of women’s football while offering fans a unique opportunity to own a piece of footballing history.

Naivasha Oakes, Head of Partnerships at MatchWornShirt, commented: "There’s no better moment than International Women’s Day to bring fans and collectors closer to some of the world’s top women’s teams and footballing icons. We’re seeing an ever-increasing demand for women’s football shirts across our auctions, so we’re proud to have worked with our partners to deliver this record-breaking opportunity for fans of the women’s game to get their hands on some incredible, unique shirts.”

MatchWornShirt has seen a remarkable surge in demand for women’s football memorabilia in recent years, with some of the highest-grossing auctions to date including:

Sophia Smith, Portland Thorns FC – €9,523: Portland Thorns FC vs. Kansas City

Alessia Russo, Arsenal – €6,526: Leicester City Women vs. Arsenal

Leah Williamson, Arsenal – €5,251: Arsenal vs. Brighton & Hove Albion

Vivianne Miedema, Arsenal – €4,866: Tottenham Hotspur vs. Arsenal

Kim Little, Arsenal – €4,857: Arsenal vs. Brighton & Hove Albion