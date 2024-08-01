Mathilda Hodgkins-Byrne becomes first British mother to win Olympic rowing medal

Rebecca Wilde and Mathilda Hodgkins-Byrne | Alex Davidson / Getty Images

Mathilda Hodgkins-Byrne made British rowing history at Paris 2024

Mathilda Hodgkins-Byrne became the first mother to win a medal for Team GB in Olympic rowing with a brilliant bronze.

Hodgkins-Byrne’s son Freddie, born in 2022, was in the stands to watch his mum make the podium in the women’s double sculls event. The 29-year-old combined with Rebecca Wilde to take bronze and make history.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It’s quite surreal to be honest,” said Hodgkins-Byrne. “I knew we could do it beforehand but knowing you can do it is very different to actually being able to do it.

“We've seen from other races here, like anything can happen.

“So, I said before, all I have to do is just stay in my boat. I can do that, then I could get the best out of us and that was what my aim was.”

Hodgkins-Byrne was followed by mum-of-three Helen Glover who won silver in the women's four 15 minutes later. Hodgkins-Byrne finished seventh at the Tokyo Olympics and trained throughout her pregnancy, undergoing an hour of low-level cardio work every day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The double first competed together internationally at the European Championships in May, where they missed the A final. They secured the 13th and final spot at the Games at the last opportunity through the infamous ‘Regatta of Death at Lucerne.

After a controlled performance to finish second in their heat, Wilde and Hodgkins-Byrne fuelled hope of a medal by leading for the majority of their semi-final and also advancing to the medal contest in second place. In the final they rowed like a crew with nothing to lose, leading the field through the first 500 metres.

Despite being overhauled by Kiwis Brooke Francis and Lucy Spoors and reigning Olympic champions Simona Radis and Ancuta Bodnar of Romania, who won gold and silver respectively, the British duo held off the charge of the Netherlands to maintain a medal position.

“Becky never knows where we are during the race, it’s only at the end,” said Hodgkins-Byrne.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Even at the end of the race I said we’d got bronze, but she waited for the scoreboard! We just want to say thank you and thank you to everyone who plays the National Lottery, for all the funding and support that enables us to be here. We’re very grateful.”

It is fitting that Francis and Spoors are the first crew of mothers to win Olympic gold with three parents on the podium in the same race at Vaires-sur-Marne.

“When we got selected in March, we were given a challenge that it was probably not possible to qualify,” said Hodgkins-Byrne.

“So, we were just determined to do that. And then secretly to ourselves, we were determined to try and get on the podium and that's what we've done.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hodgkins-Byrne and Wilde continued Team GB’s mighty legacy in the women’s double. Dame Katherine Grainger won gold in the event with Anna Watkins at London 2012 and then silver at Rio 2016 with Vicky Thornley. This is the fifth time in six Games that Britain have won a medal in the discipline.

Wilde has been on her own comeback trail having undergone surgery on her forearms months ago and been in danger of losing her place on the GB Rowing Team.

“I just had the support of so many people behind me,” said Wilde.

“Mathilda has been such a great woman to have in the bow. I have learned so much and I just know if I do my job, push as hard as I can, she will get me over the line.”

Watch every moment of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 live only on discovery+, the streaming home of the Olympics