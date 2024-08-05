Matt Richards takes home silver and gold from Paris 2024 and wants to upgrade in LA

Sam Mellish/Team GB

Richards won silver in the 200m freestyle and gold in the 4x200m freestyle relay.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ambition is what drives Matt Richards, so a gold medal and a silver medal is not enough to satisfy him from his second Olympic Games.

But after signing off from Paris 2024 with a fourth place in the men’s 4x100m medley relay, Richards was also able to reflect on a strong showing in France.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Droitwich swimmer took on the anchor leg after Ollie Morgan, Adam Peaty and Duncan Scott had gone before him, but could not overhaul the trio of China, USA, and France in front of him.

Reflecting on his overall Games experience, Richards clearly wanted more, but also acknowledged that it was still a very impressive haul.

He said: "I can't walk away from this and say it's exactly what I wanted to walk away with but it's my second Olympic Games, an individual silver and gold with the boys. I can't walk away anything but happy.

“I've loved every minute and that's the important thing in this environment with these guys. This is all I've wanted to do since being a little bit and the more I can do that, we'll keep moving forward and see what we can do in four years’ time."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Loading....

While Richards is already turning his attention to the future, this may have been his last opportunity to swim alongside Peaty.

Having battled so hard to make it back to the highest level in the sport following injury and struggles with depression and alcohol issues, Peaty now has a decision to make over what he does next.

Asked about his future, Peaty admits that he has still not made up his mind over whether he will continue in the sport.

He said: “Tomorrow is never promised and if my heart wants it my heart wants it, and I will sign that contract with myself to do it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That could be a long way away, but I think I've got to step away from the sport because it hurt too much this time. I'm going to take some time off everything, and I don't really know what the answer is.

“I'm taking time if my family needs me they need me. I don't know you can't lie to your heart but if it wants it, it wants it.”

Watch every moment of Olympic Games Paris 2024 live only on discovery+, the streaming home of the Olympics