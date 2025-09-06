Matthew Heath set to make amends at Defender Burghley this year

Defender Burghley Horse Trials / Peter Nixon

The 42-year-old is back for this third outing at the world famous event which is located in Stamford, just a short drive from his hometown, and is ready to claim the term 'third time's a charm'.

Oakham's Matthew Heath hopes a strong start in the arena can help clear any unfinished business at the 2025 Defender Burghley Horse Trails.

At his last two tries, Heath and his 16-year-old gelding Askari have seen some struggles in the dressage phase before not completing the cross-country.

But after a brilliant score of 31.9 has firmly placed the duo in the top third of the pack, Heath is exciting to finally get back to business at Burghley.

"I'm really pleased actually," he said. "He has got good tests in his, as he has just proven.

"We have lost out way a little bit in the last couple of years we have been here.

"The first year he did a really good test but we then went through a couple of stages were he was a bit hot in the arena and got a little inattentive.

"He went in there today and did an exceptionally good test.

"I have a little bit of unfinished business. He's yet to go clear here and this is our third time.

"He was a little bit tricky in the past during his younger years but he's exceeded himself to get to 5* level so I'm very realistic about our goals."

With the ambitions to finally complete the famed cross-country test on the grounds of Burghley House, Heath will face a tough ask this September.

The 31 gate, 6500m run designed by Derek di Grazia, is nothing short of a beast and will provide a host of questions for horse and rider to get round safely.

But with game plan already in action, Heath is excited to get going and see how they fare against some of the world's top riders.

"I'm going to look at a couple of long routes and try to give him the best opportunity to get clear," he said.

"It's a very strong track this year with a lot of opportunities to get technical and potentially this isn't the strongest field in the world as well.

"So, with those two things in mind, I think that if I can just concentrate on getting clear and being as competitive as I can timewise, then we can make sure we're there on the last day to jump a good round.

"I still think we can be there or there abouts this year."

Defender Burghley Horse Trials (4-7 September 2025) has been a major international sporting and social event for over 50 years. It attracts the world's top equestrians and is attended by vast and enthusiastic crowds. For more information visit www.burghley-horse.co.uk