Mauricio Sulaiman compares Chris Eubank Jr to Mike Tyson following Conor Benn egg slap

Mauricio Sulaiman has weighed in on the controversial egg incident between Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn.

The pair are set to collide next month at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and tensions rose after Eubank Jr slapped his rival across the face with an egg.

Sulaiman, the WBC president, spoke to Action Network ) and slammed Eubank Jr’s behaviour and compared it to Mike Tyson’s brawl with Lennox Lewis.

“What a great fight,” said Sulaiman. “What I am not happy about is the egg incident. When is a tragedy going to happen when a brawl bursts in a press conference or at a weigh-in? I understand hyping up a fight but there has to be limits.

“But we are to blame. The society is hungry for aggressiveness, blood, incidents and all these types of things that make news.

“If they go and shake hands, then nobody makes news about good sportsmanship, but the fight itself should be sensational.”

On the encounter itself, Sulaiman compared Eubank Jr to Mike Tyson following a brawl with fellow heavyweight Lennox Lewis which left his father injured.

“It was terrible. It was obviously planned by Chris Eubank Jr, I don’t know if his team or anyone else knew about it. I don’t know if the promotion knew about it but there have been incidents before.

“My father was severely hurt when Mike Tyson and Lennox Lewis had a brawl in New York at a press conference. There have been fights cancelled like Riddick Bowe and Larry Donald. It is something that is complicated.”