Max Verstappen signed Oracle Red Bull racing motion simulator auction for Wings For Life

Max Verstappen next to the RB19 Motion Simulator

Formula 1 four-time World Drivers’ Champion, Max Verstappen, has signed an official RB19 Motion Simulator at Oracle Red Bull Racing’s headquarters in Milton Keynes. The exclusive simulator, bearing the Dutch legend’s signature, is now being auctioned on F1 Authentics – with all proceeds being donated to Wings for Life.

Verstappen has been a force to be reckoned with in the F1 world for the past four seasons, with 2023 marking the most successful year ever for any F1 driver. Verstappen broke records behind the wheel of the RB19 – claiming 19 wins out of 22 races. The team, meanwhile, were responsible for 21 out of 22 race wins that season. The RB19 goes down in history as the most successful F1 car of all time and not only saw Max win the Title but the team win the Constructors’. In 2024, success has continued, with Max retaining the Drivers’ World Title.

Earlier this year, Memento Exclusives announced the launch of the new RB19 Motion Simulator – in partnership with Oracle Red Bull Racing. These motion simulators feature haptic actuators, front pivot configurations and haptic rumble feedback. These technological advancements provide racers and gamers alike, the chance to experience true authenticity, with the motion of a real F1 car recreated from the moment they step into the cockpit.

This special signed motion simulator is now live on the F1 Authentics auction – run by Memento Exclusives under licence of Formula 1 – and will run until 30th December. On top of owning this one-of-one edition autographed simulator, the auction package also includes a factory tour for up to 10 people.

The tour of Red Bull Racing Technology Campus is designed to fully illustrate the life cycle of the race car, where guests will get a closer look at some of the classic Championship-winning cars. The tour will then continue into the factory and take them on a journey from the initial design through to manufacturing. All proceeds of this exclusive auction are being donated to Wings for Life. Wings for Life is Oracle Red Bull Racing’s official charity; it is a not for profit internationally recognised foundation for spinal cord research.

All of the money raised goes directly to clinical trials and research projects to help find a cure for spinal cord injury. Within the last 20 years, Wings for Life have made real breakthroughs and believe that a cure will be found within our lifetime.

Christian Horner, Team Principal and CEO of Oracle Red Bull Racing said: “We are incredibly proud to support our partner charity, Wings for Life, with the auctioning of this state-of-the-art motion simulator that Max has signed. It’s been another record-breaking year for Max and so it is fitting to work with F1 Authentics on a charity auction that nods to his 4th Drivers’ Championship and also contributes to ongoing research into a cure for spinal cord injury.”

Emma Hind, CEO of Wings for Life, commented: “Wings for Life are absolutely delighted to be partnering with Memento Exclusives on this iconic prize of a motion simulator and factory tour! I want to thank both Oracle Red Bull Racing and Memento Exclusives for all of their support, we’ve been so lucky to work together and raise vital funds over the years. We can't wait to see the result of the auction and wrap up an incredible 2024 for Wings for Life. The money raised will help us in our mission to find a cure for spinal cord injury.”

Barry Gough, Founder & CEO of Memento Exclusives (F1 Authentics) commented: “We are proud to be supporting Wings for Life and the important work they do with this exclusive auction on F1® Authentics. This Max Verstappen signed motion simulator, with a special factory tour, will be highly sought-after and will offer the auction winner the ultimate experience. All proceeds will be donated, helping Wings for Life in reaching their goal.”

To bid on this exclusive signed motion simulator and factory tour package, visit auction.f1authentics.com. This auction will close on 30th December 2024.