Max Warburton not making excuses for slip down Defender Burghley rankings

Max Warburton riding DEERPAIRC REVELRY during the cross country phase of the Defender Burghley Horse Trials, in the park land surrounding Burghley House near Stamford in Lincolnshire in the UK between 3rd - 7th September 2025 | Defender Burghley Horse Trials / Peter Nixon

The Southam rider, 27, picked up a penalty for a first refusal on fence 24c during the iconic cross-country phase of the competition.

Max Warburton is not making excuses after several hiccups saw him slip down the Defender Burghley rankings.

Alongside missing the optimum completion time by almost 90 seconds, it meant that Warburton and his 11-year-old gelding Deerpairc Revelry gave up the 12th place from the dressage to take 24th overall.

Despite the mistakes, Warburton was still pleased with their performance on what has been hailed as one of the toughest cross-country courses in years.

"There is still quite a bit to work on, he's still a young horse," he said.

"He has done enough so there are probably no excuses on that side but 80 per cent of it was very good and then just coming out of Defender corner he just got a little bit numb on me and nipped out.

"It is something that we have been working on with him, trying to make sure that he does stay straight, even when he is a bit tired as he can keep going the right way and find an easy route.

"But he was very good and so I'm pleased with that."

As an elite rider, the bond between horse and rider is the make or break of a tough cross-country course.

It's something that Warburton has been working on with Deerpairc Revelry as the youngster continues to progress through the rankings and gains that vital 5* experience for future competitions.

"You know that you have a good horse and he gives you a good feel," he added.

"He jumps and gallops in the tests, it's just about putting it together on the right day. We will get there."

The duo will now face the final phase of competition as the show jumping sets up a thrilling decider on Sunday.

Defender Burghley Horse Trials (4-7 September 2025) has been a major international sporting and social event for over 50 years. It attracts the world's top equestrians and is attended by vast and enthusiastic crowds. For more information visit www.burghley-horse.co.uk