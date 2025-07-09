Mbappe confronts his former club as Real Madrid face PSG

Luis Enrique has won a historic treble and looks to add to it.

Real Madrid striker Kylian Mbappe will face his former club Paris Saint-Germain as the two sides clash in the Club World Cup semi-final.

This is the first time Mbappe has faced his old team since he left on a free transfer in June 2024, bringing to an end one of the longest transfer sagas in football history.

The winner of this match will go on to face Chelsea in the Club World Cup Final, who beat Fluminense 2-0 last night in the first semi-final.

Since Mbappe's departure, the Parisian side has won the treble: Ligue 1, the Coupe de France, and the Champions League, defeating Inter Milan 5-0 in the final.

Mbappe won the European Golden Shoe last season with Real Madrid

Paris Saint-Germain coach Luis Enrique did not allow himself to be drawn into comparisons, when asked if his PSG side was better now than when they had Mbappe.

“This is a question about the past and I'm not here to talk about the past, I'm only thinking about the future," Enrique said.

The French striker had reported serious weight loss after being hospitalised with food poisoning, making him miss all group stage games and losing 6kg.

Real Madrid are hoping to win their 6th Club World Cup, and first in this format, and PSG are hoping to win their first to finish off a historic quadruple.

Former Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen is suspended for Los Blancos, while William Pacho and Lucas Hernandez are also suspended for the Parisians