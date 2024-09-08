McEwen on the hunt to add Burghley silverware to Olympic medal

Defender Burghley Horse Trials /

McEwen is looking to extend his golden summer after securing Olympic eventing gold

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

World number one Tom McEwen already has an Olympic medal hanging in his home in Gatcombe Park but he’s on the hunt to add just a second 5* title to the team eventing gold he won in Paris this year.

McEwen is no stranger to the ‘big bad’ Burghley stage, having competed at the Stamford venue five times already, but clinching a maiden title remains top of his priority list.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After completing the infamous cross-country course - with its four miles of undulating terrain and fierce fences - the 33-year-old took one step closer to finally getting his hands on the top-spot in Lincolnshire.

“Liz was a delight, an absolute star all the way around,” he said, after safely guiding Chf Cooliser around the course.

Loading....

“She was smooth, really happy and went bold when and where I needed her to go bold. I did it my way, or Liz’s way I should say, she’s the one in control, but she was as straight as a dye and absolute superstar.

Tetbury’s star eventer has only managed a personal best of fourth place at Defender Burghley, which he achieved astride Toledo de Kerser in 2017, but is hoping his long-term partnership with 'Liz the mare' will be the winning ticket in his quest for 5* glory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve known her for all my life, she’s 14 but it’s very much her world and I’m just living in it," said McEwen

“It’s all about sitting on board, staying balanced and going with her. Burghley is never going to be easy but experience really helps around a course like this.

Defender Burghley Horse Trials (5-8 September 2024) has been a major international sporting and social event for over 50 years. It attracts the world's top equestrians and is attended by vast and enthusiastic crowds. For more information visit www.burghley-horse.co.uk