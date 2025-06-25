Meg Jones: 'There's so much the community accepts and sexuality is one of those'

PWR

It was just as much second nature for Meg Jones to charge over the line and dot down in England’s Six Nations victory over Ireland as it was to celebrate by sharing a kiss with partner Celia Quansah afterwards.

But what had been just a snapshot of everyday life for the Trailfinders fly-half would become something far more powerful when she posted it on social media and gave representation to a rugby fan struggling with her sexuality.

“I had a message the following week saying, thank you so much for sharing this picture,” recalled Jones.

“It said her daughter's lesbian, but she's still struggling with coming out. She said how amazing it was for her just to see so candidly me and Celia as two girls kissing, and it wasn't a big issue.

“It wasn't like fireworks being introduced into the crowd, it was just a natural thing that you do in a relationship.

“That's always been our thing. Nothing's put on, we just want to show that we're a lesbian couple and this is what it looks like. Very normal.”

Jones, who boasts 25 England caps, and Leicester Tigers player Quansah are not alone in providing representation in a women’s rugby community that has always provided an accepting space for the LGBTQ+ community.

The 28-year-old believes that being in the rugby environment normalised being gay from a young age, making the process of coming to terms with her own sexuality far easier.

“Being in rugby has probably been my saving grace because it's such an accepted part of the community,” said Jones.

“It's just an open community. There's so much that we accept - body shape, personalities… sexuality just seems to be one of those.

“Such inclusivity allows me to do the job at hand because it doesn't matter about my sexuality when I'm playing rugby. It doesn't matter where I'm from or what I look like, as long as the product is up to scratch.”

And that product is most definitely up to scratch. Before making the switch to Ealing this summer, Jones bagged the PWR Player of the Season award for a second time in a row with Leicester Tigers.

Despite Leicester finishing eighth last season, Jones scored 62 points, dotting down 10 times - joint-fifth for tries in the league.

These are not unfamiliar numbers for the fly-half, but she feels they are aided all the more by playing alongside Quansah.

The couple have regularly represented the same side throughout their career, including Team GB at Tokyo 2021, Wasps and most recently at Leicester.

“It's the best formula because we've got good communication between the two of us. We never hold things against each other,” said Jones.

“The biggest thing is having someone to hold you accountable, because you know it's coming from a place of love and transparency and a lot of compassion as well.

“She holds me accountable for things. Sometimes you don't want to hear it initially, but then you start figuring it out together, and it's not a personal attack.

“There's balance, but it's definitely something beautiful and something we've relished.”

But while Jones has always felt accepted within the playing community, she is now trying to reflect that sense of safety outwards to ensure fans and wider society benefit from the representation.

“[Attitudes] have changed in the sense that we speak about it more. That's important because the more we do that, the more we deem it as normal,” she said.

“Society will begin to accept that not all lesbians look a particular way, and it's not one stereotype fits all. We're all different in our own right.

“The fact that I have interviews and I have more appearances about being lesbian and being in the community is really important, particularly in the rugby world.”

There is a growing audience for those interviews, too, and one that is only expected to grow with a home Rugby World Cup on the horizon.

So far, the powerful representation that has been established in women’s rugby has benefitted from the connection and access to players that is incomparable to other sports, and it is a channel Jones hopes the game can retain.

“The biggest thing about this game growing is how do we keep that connection with the fanbase and with individuals that have been on the journey, but also individuals that are coming late into the journey as well,” she said.

“Having to retell our stories and live through it again is really important so that we can captivate the nation, captivate a new target market and elevate the game into places that we've never seen before as players.

“All the girls connect with the fans straight after. They've been really interactive with the kids. That's our niche at the moment.

“It gives me goosebumps thinking how big this can be. I just want to relish the opportunity as much as I can, take it all in.”

While Jones will be hoping for plenty more moments to celebrate with England this summer, come August, she will know she is representing more than just the rose on her shirt.

“In previous years, I've maybe been shy of saying I'm lesbian or have tried not to be too outwardly gay, but [now] it's definitely something I try to proudly wear on my sleeve,” she explained.

“I'm so proud to be part of this community. I'll always try and fight the fight, be present, be visible and not shy away from it.”