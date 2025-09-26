Meg Jones turns pain to power in rise to the top of rugby

Jones has started all of England's games at the 2025 Women's Rugby World Cup | World Rugby

The worst year of Meg Jones' personal life has led to the best year of her professional career - and it could culminate with England lifting the Rugby World Cup trophy on home soil.

The centre lost both her parents in 2024 and has spoken openly about her mother’s struggles with alcohol addiction. Her refreshing honesty is reflected in her no-regrets style of rugby that has seen her nominated for World Rugby Women’s 15s Player of the Year for 2025.

“My mantra has always been ‘ask for nothing, expect nothing and accept everything’,” the 28-year-old said. “Particularly with the last year I have had in 2024, losing my mum and dad, it was a nice recognition and appreciation of what I am doing, which is huge.

“But also, it is a little bit sad, in respect of I couldn’t share that moment with them and also solidified the teammates I had around me and how much they look after me. It was huge.”

It is no surprise Jones is vice-captain for the Red Roses. It feels any pre-match speech she delivers will not just inspire the team to win a World Cup, but also go to war. Jones has played a World Cup final before, eight years ago, at just 20 years old, as England lost to New Zealand and lost their grip on the World Cup trophy.

She did not have the double heartbreak of the loss to the Black Ferns three years ago, something she describes as her 'superpower'. Rather than the hurt of a final defeat to power her, Jones has harnessed her unlimited energy while also relying on what her parents taught her.

She added: “Their passing has been huge fuel for me. Of course, it is difficult, but I hate being the victim. I was never brought up that way; my mum and dad would hate that. I would never ask for pity or sympathy, and actually struggle to give sympathy at times because of the way my mindset is.

“I never want people to feel sorry for me, but the thing I want to get across is that through difficult times, through adversity, you can still fulfil your dreams and your purpose, and you can use that to drive you in such a good way. I am not saying there are no bad days, of course, there are loads of bad days. But there is always good within a bad day, and I think perspective is so beautiful.

“It is everything my mum and dad taught me: input versus output, work hard and always know that you’ll never feel sad 24/7. There are good days ahead, and it always works out in the end.”

Jones will certainly feel it has worked out in the end if she finally gets her hands on the World Cup, 11 years after watching the final as a teenager. She did so in Wales’ capital, and her Cardiff accent is still as strong as her ironclad desire to make it to the top of rugby. But back then, she knew she had to cross the border to do so.

“I remember watching the 2014 World Cup final at home in Cardiff,” the Trailfinders Women player said. I was on my own, I think everyone was out, and I remember them winning, and I thought 'I want to be there'.

“My self-talk through those last 10 years has been, my time will come, work hard, put in the effort, and I am worthy of all the success that is going to come my way and accept everything that comes my way. I would never have expected the number of people supporting the game now in a million years. In 2014, I didn’t even know there were professional contracts, I just loved the game. I play because I love the game and that is all I know.”